Joplin’s butterfly mural in Mercy Park, which serves as a symbol of recovery after the 2011 tornado, is to undergo restoration after city officials found tiles damaged by the recent weather.
A mosaic of 200 colorful tiles make up a 10-foot-tall, 20-foot-wide butterfly with two flowers on each side of the wings. The artists who created the mural are A.J. and Jordan Wood of Mythic Art and Mural.
It was manufactured and installed by mural coordinator Paul Whitehill and his Whitehill Enterprises team on the five-year anniversary of the Joplin tornado. The mural was paid for with donations from Walmart, State Farm Insurance and Joplin Proud, the committee formed in 2016 to celebrate the progress Joplin has made over the years.
Park maintenance workers discovered the broken tiles Wednesday morning. Orange traffic cones and yellow tape now block it off. February’s winter weather is at fault for the damage to two tiles on the upper left side, Whitehill said.
“They popped off the wall and were loosened by the recent rains and subzero temperature,” he said Thursday at the site. “Water somehow got behind them, and when it refroze, it expanded and loosened them. You can see the discoloration in the cement in the top left, so obviously there had been some water behind it.”
Since its creation, the butterfly mural has become a representation of healing and resiliency for the community that survived the May 22, 2011, tornado. The land in Mercy Park was donated to the city. It was the former site of St. John’s Regional Medical Center, which was destroyed by the EF5 tornado. The park opened in 2016.
“Coming up on the 10-year anniversary, again we’re putting everything back together,” Whitehill said. “We’re coming out stronger, and I just can’t wait to put it back up. I know this is an iconic symbol for the community.”
Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau director and member of the May 22 planning committee, said the butterfly and the park have both played a large role in the healing steps. The butterfly was the theme for Joplin’s five-year anniversary of the tornado and has since become the city’s unofficial mascot.
The mural won’t be rededicated, but it will be acknowledged during this year’s Joplin Memorial Run.
“Mercy Park is becoming a great place of solace, and you have the murals, bronze sculptures, and it’s doing what it’s supposed to do,” Tuttle said. “People come here to reflect and look at the chapel pavilion that Mercy added. We had to do something here, and this was a great fit.”
Only two tiles were damaged, but the team plans to cover all the bases by removing and inspecting each one. Repairs are expected to begin next week, and replacement tiles ordered. The wall will be treated with a moisture barrier and restored.
“We need to have temperatures above 60 degrees and preferably, no rain,” Whitehill said. “It will be done in the coming weeks. Once we have all of the tiles down, we need to do surface preparation. When the replacement tiles come, I think it will take about a week to reinstall and seal everything.”
Whitehill said the process will take more work than the initial installation because the adhesive cement will have to be sanded down and a new layer added on top. A different cap, or moisture deflector, is being considered for the top of the wall to prevent any further water damage.
The tile mural was produced and printed digitally. Whitehill said the artwork is digitized and has been saved at the factory. Because each tile is numbered, it will be easier to reproduce, he added.
The art in Mercy Park is protected by the city of Joplin’s insurance policy, which will cover the cost of the mural renovations, Tuttle said.
“It’s a really proud piece,” he said. “The idea is, you stand in front of it and tell your own story.”
