PITTSBURG, Kan. — The 36th annual Little Balkans Days Festival is scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 5. Numerous activities will be available, including an arts and crafts show, food, live music and "button events."
Buttons will allow residents into a variety of special activities, including a polka dance and chicken dinner, ethnic cooking and cultural demonstrations, and specific music events.
Buttons are available for a $5 donation at Celebrations by Lori, 1015 N. Broadway; Kansas Teachers Community Credit Union, 416 N. Broadway; Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Fourth St.; and Ron's Supermarket , 310 E. Centennial.
Details: LittleBalkansFestival.com.
