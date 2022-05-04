Supporters of Joplin’s Union Depot will start a national marketing effort to try to find an interested party to restore and use the 110-year-old station.
An effort to get information out about the availability of the building will involve a Joplin commercial real estate firm, the Glenn Group, working with the Downtown Joplin Alliance through its Endangered Properties Program, and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Office.
Listed in 1973 on the National Register of Historic Places as a significant building, the depot was designed by Kansas City architect Louis Curtiss, who first used a new technique he developed for fireproof construction to build the depot. Construction was started in 1910 by the Manhattan Construction Co. of New York.
Jill Sullivan, who is executive director of the Post Art Library and who chairs Joplin’s Historic Preservation Commission, said Curtiss was known as the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City.
That was because he had a distinctive style that was modern but with classical elements, she said. In addition to the fireproof construction he used on the Joplin depot, he also was recognized for inventing the “curtain wall,” which hangs on a building rather than serving as a supportive structure.
He designed more than 200 structures in his 35-year career, Sullvan said, “but it is our Union Depot, right here in Joplin, that would establish his reputation as a pioneer in fireproof concrete construction. He attracted considerable attention by using local chat in the depot’s concrete mixture. In fact, an article in a 1912 issue of Popular Mechanics magazine addresses his innovative use of this material.”
A crowd of about 2,000 people attended the depot’s opening ceremonies June 30, 1911. It was a passenger stop for the Kansas City Southern Railway Co. and the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad. It was closed in 1969 when the KCS Southern Belle made its last run after 58 years. The depot has remained vacant since.
“Over the decades, several attempts have been made to restore the depot including as a shopping center, arts center and more, and though those efforts were admirable they did not come to fruition,” Sullivan said.
In 1972, the Joplin Centennial Association recommended that the city buy the building and move the Joplin History and Mineral Museum there. There were unsuccessful efforts to restore and use the depot in 1980 and in the early 2000s. Then-City Manager Mark Rohr attempted to obtain museum interest in launching a funding campaign to restore and move the museum there before the 2011 tornado, but museum directors did not agree because of cost and other concerns about the building.
David Glenn, founder of the Glenn Group, was a contractor on a former building restoration effort. That is why he is involved once again in trying to help secure a future for the building, said Luke Gibson, a commercial real estate broker in the Glenn firm and a member of the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
Gibson said working on the project is important to the Glenn Group “because the building means so much, not only to the downtown but our community as a whole.”
He said the building would be marketed locally as well as through national brokering services. There also is a website at www.joplinuniondepot.com that makes photos, videos and information about the building and the site available.
Glenn, when he had a construction contracting business, was the last contractor to work on the building for preservation purposes in the 1980s, Gibson said.
“Since then he has had a desire to see this building preserved and reused,” Gibson said. “It houses 23,000 square feet of history that can be adapted to modern use that will serve this community for decades.”
Lori Haun, Downtown Joplin Alliance executive director, said that for decades, people coming to Joplin entered through that depot.
“The Union Depot is a gem of our history,” Haun said. “The stories the building could tell include soldiers returning from war, miners coming to strike it rich, women reuniting with their husbands, businessmen coming to grow our city, and many, many more.”
The Downtown Joplin Alliance obtained a grant to help pay some of the expenses that are incurred when trying to save a historic building. That grant was obtained when one of the former Christman buildings, also known as the Howsmon building, at Fifth Street and Virginia Avenue in the downtown historic district needed stabilizing roof work a few years ago. A building next to it had to be razed because of its deteriorated condition, which included a ceiling collapse.
Work by the alliance helped preserve the historic Olivia building, which is now under restoration after a December 2020 fire destroyed the building’s roof and water damaged lower floors. The state has called attention to historic buildings in jeopardy is through the Missouri’s “Places in Peril” list published by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation.
Union Depot is listed on that list, which local preservationists said was a call to action to find someone interested in restoring and using the train station.
“This building is a well loved and iconic piece of Joplin’s history, and we look forward to it being part of our growing downtown community once again,” Haun said.
