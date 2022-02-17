Over a long period of time, Joplin’s Marilyn Alley had been noticing a lack of energy and increasing exhaustion, but it wasn’t until she felt a pressure in the chest that she chose to do something about it.
When the longtime teacher and principal at Webb City and Joplin schools couldn’t get in to see her regular doctor last October, she scheduled an emergency appointment with Dr. John Cox, interventional cardiologist at Freeman Health System. Years before, she had seen him for a leaky heart valve. When he saw her this time, and after he eyed the results of her EKG, he immediately hospitalized her. Less than 24 hours later, Alley was having a stent and balloon carefully placed inside a coronary vessel.
“It was good that she got to us without delay,” Cox said of Alley. “She was pretty close to having a full-blown (widow-maker) heart attack.”
Alley had what’s called unstable angina, a condition where the heart doesn’t receive the required amounts of blood and oxygen. She admitted she’d suffered from high cholesterol for most of her adult life, despite the fact that she was fit and in great health.
“When I was teaching, we had a health fair and they told me at the time — I was 26 — that (I’d) need to get this checked out periodically” because her cholesterol levels were between 250 and 300 — 250, for example, doubles the chances of developing coronary heart disease, whereas a level of 300 increases that risk by five times. “It wasn’t such a big issue at the time, so then when I started having regular physicals it was always high. Both of my parents have high cholesterol, but they never had a problem like this, so I just kind of let it slide.”
She let it slide, that is, until she felt a shortness of breath during her daily exercising and felt that pressure in her chest — the latter spooking her tremendously.
Inside the catheterization lab, Alley had a stent placed inside her left anterior descending artery that was saturated with plaque, through her left arm. A balloon was also used to open up another artery. This now allowed blood to flow freely.
By the next day, Alley said her chest pressure had dramatically eased.
“By the next day I felt really good," she said. "Over the next few days I realized that I felt better than I had felt in years.”
That’s a pretty typical reaction, Cox said. “You get immediate relief because the artery was closed and now it’s open. People (often) have immediate relief.”
This isn’t a simple “one-and-done” operation, however. To prevent more plaque from plugging up that artery, Alley has had to embrace a new lifestyle, he said — medications to treat her high cholesterol levels, continuing her longtime commitment to daily exercise, steering clear of fatty red meats and fried foods, and adhering to a Mediterranean diet consisting of heart-healthy fish, fruits and vegetables.
The diet has proved especially effective for heart patients, Cox said, along with weight loss, medications, exercise and avoiding tobacco use.
“I was just having this discussion with a colleague of mine about Norwegians. They’ve won the most gold medals in history at the Olympics. Why is that? They are a lean, muscular, exercising people, and they eat a lot of fish and not a lot of red meats, and they have a lifestyle that embraces exercise. Americans could get a big lesson from (their society).”
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart ailments, killing more than 360,000 people in 2019. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 18.2 million adults age 20 and older have coronary artery disease.
“Your behavior, what you put into your mouth and how well you attend to other health problems,” Cox said, “makes a huge difference with how things will turn out.”
Unlike Alley, some heart-risk patients ignore Cox’s advice, refusing to make the required lifestyle change.
“I commonly say to my patients — you can choose to take my advice or you can choose not to take my advice, but you will not like how things turn out if you choose to walk away from my advice,” he said. “Your life will not be fun, and your life will be full of hospitalizations, disabilities, a premature inability to do things you like doing and death.”
