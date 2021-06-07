MSSU Camp

Seven-year-old Landon Bryant balances a ball on his racket on Monday during Missouri Southern State University's Children's Lifetime Sports Camp. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a day at camp.

Missouri Southern State University opened up its first day of a children's lifetime sports camp today. The focus is to teach kids about sports and activities they can play for the rest of their lives, no matter their skills or abilities.

We'll have more about this camp in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • Area senior centers opening their doors with fully restored services.
  • The accounting of a local soldier killed during the Korean War.
  • The results of a Joplin City Council meeting.

Monday is done, folks. We hope you have a pleasant evening.

