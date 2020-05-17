As a postponed election date draws near, volunteers and officials associated with issues on the June 2 ballot are kicking campaigns up again. But the COVID-19 pandemic has transformed those campaigns significantly.
Some campaigns hit the pause button; others hit stop. But now that the election is less than three weeks away, efforts to inform voters or sway votes are resuming with coronavirus precautions in place.
And people involved with those campaigns say the stay-at-home order and the postponement of municipal elections originally set for April 7 had a damaging effect.
"We were going to go door to door, physically knocking on doors to tell people what the issue was. We were also going to do some forums," said Roy Haskett, president of Neosho Professional Firefighters of Southwest Missouri Local No. 2001. "Then coronavirus hit and shut everything down."
In addition to candidate races for Neosho City Council and the Neosho Board of Education, Neosho voters will decide on three issues, each involving increased taxpayer expense:
• The Neosho School District is asking for a 39-cent levy increase to be used for construction projects and teacher salaries.
• The city of Neosho is asking for a half-cent sales tax to fund its police and fire departments.
• Newton County is asking for a half-cent sales tax to fund emergency services, with a bulk of the funds going toward 911 services. All voters in Newton County, including Neosho residents, will decide the issue.
Those three elections were on the April 7 ballot, but in March, Gov. Mike Parson ordered municipal elections in Missouri delayed until June 2. The stay-at-home order effectively halted traditional campaign activities, such as rallies, door-to-door efforts and other public appearances.
Haskett said the delay halted progress on the union's campaign in support of the city of Neosho's sales tax.
"It hurt it, I think, because we were in full stride," Haskett said. "When most see a tax issue, their knee-jerk reaction is to vote 'no.' By talking to people, we were able to change some minds about what it would do for the city, but fast forward, and we lost all that progress. I think we can retain those votes, but now our concern is not being able to speak with more people."
Volunteers with Neosho's Future 2.0, a group campaigning in support of the school district's levy increase, saw many of their campaign strategies disappear.
In addition to traditional door-to-door efforts, the grassroots organization hosted tours at schools to show areas that could be improved. The group also planned rallies featuring performances from band and choir students who would benefit.
The campaign group reacted to the postponement by drastically scaling back its efforts, said Stuart Puckett, president of the Neosho Board of Education. While the district focused on COVID-19-related efforts, such as meal deliveries for students and developing online instruction, the campaign group posted occasional messages to social networks, and picked up about 500 yard signs it had handed out to supporters.
"We were trying to be respectful of the public and health professionals," Puckett said. "It's presented us with challenges."
An emphasis on COVID-19 response took over the Newton County Central Dispatch Center completely, said Director Chancy Huntzinger, with all campaign efforts stopping entirely. Thursday marked the first day she and other county officials had even talked about the election since the postponement.
"We had several things scheduled, but we canceled everything," Huntzinger said. "Until (Thursday), it's all been COVID. By the second week in March, we were already making changes, preparing for the worst, so our focus immediately went to COVID."
Campaigns resuming
All three of those groups will ratchet up efforts to communicate with voters in the coming days, using methods that accommodate disease prevention strategies. Officials representing each governmental body will be part of an online election forum organized by the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and scheduled for the last week of May.
Huntzinger said she and other county officials will focus on information sessions for voters, explaining the need for the measure. No groups have been organized for organizing campaign efforts or collecting and reporting monetary donations to the state, she said.
Haskett said volunteers with the union plan a door-to-door campaign that avoids actually knocking on those doors: Volunteers will leave a yellow door hanger on the doors of the homeowners they planned to talk to.
In a way, Haskett said, the campaign is picking up where it left off.
"We were within two weeks of the election when this hit," Haskett said. "We already had materials printed up, and already knew what we were doing. This just put a two-month damper on it."
Puckett said campaign workers have placed stickers featuring a corrected election date on the yard signs they picked up and have begun returning them to supporters. The campaign will also rely on social media, news coverage and other platforms to keep talking about the issue.
While the pandemic pushed back an election date, it hasn't eliminated the need that drew Neosho to ask for the increase, Puckett said.
"We've had people who weren't on the original list ask how they could get a yard sign," Puckett said. "That tells me that people do believe that the need was there before, and that need hasn't changed."
