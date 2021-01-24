With the Super Bowl approaching, the public’s attention is drawn to the football field, but a local nonprofit organization is aiming to use the sporting event as an opportunity to expose modern-day slavery.
Human trafficking is the buying and selling of people for exploitative purposes. Traffickers use fraud, force or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against his or her will.
It is estimated that up to 40.3 million people around the world are being trafficked. Sex trafficking is one of the world’s fastest growing criminal industries, generating an estimated $150 billion a year. According to the U.S. Department of State 2019 Trafficking in Persons Report, 77% of trafficking victims are exploited within their country of residence.
Football fans will travel to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay Florida on Feb. 7, Super Bowl Sunday. While human trafficking occurs in all 50 states, Florida and Missouri rank in the top 10 of highest rates in the U.S., according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
Joplin-based Rapha International, formerly Rapha House, has partnered with the charitable nonprofit Athletes + Causes on Project GOAT — Global Offensive Against Trafficking — an art-based awareness and support campaign against human trafficking and the sexual exploitation of children. The campaign consists of 55 goat statues that will be sold in an online auction during Super Bowl weekend.
“In honor of Super Bowl LV, fifty-five life-size goat statues have been painted or otherwise embellished by amazing artists and, in many cases, represented by celebrity athletes, actors, musicians, and others,” Stephanie Freed, CEO and co-founder of Rapha International, said in a statement. “In advance of Super Bowl LV, these GOATs have already been hard at work over the past several months — traveling to galleries, airports, and other venues, inspiring trafficking awareness and prevention.”
All proceeds will benefit Rapha International, a nonprofit organization that works to rescue and provide care for girls who have been caught in sexual exploitation and human trafficking. It has campuses in Thailand, Cambodia and Haiti with a staff of more than 200.
“A lot of our efforts are going to take care of these girls, whether it’s providing a place for them to stay, education, counselors, social workers and all of the people who help,” said Joseph Lang, engagement director at Rapha International. “We work with girls who are underage, so a lot of the girls will be 10 to 12. We’ve had girls that have come in as young as 3, 4 and 5.”
Dee Perconti, artist and Rapha International board member, was commissioned to design one of the goats where she used the opportunity to tell the story of the children they serve at Rapha International. The goal is to bring Perconti’s goat, Rapha, home to Joplin. Rapha is a Hebrew word for “healing.”
“I love the way she designed the Rapha goat because she took pieces of fabric from our merchandise store and was able to make an incredible piece of artwork,” Lang said. “At Rapha, our merchandise was created by a lot of the girls that we serve overseas who are trafficked at a young age. It’s an incredible way for the girls to learn a skill on top of their education.”
The first goat sculpture was created by artist Scott Joseph Moore in 2019. Each of the goats weighs about 75 pounds and is 48 inches tall.
The project is a charitable program of the Athletes + Causes Foundation. Rob Canton, chairman/CEO, founded Athletes + Causes in 2014 to support the philanthropic efforts of athletes, artists and influential people that protect, educate, mentor and instill hope.
Canton "believes in the power of art,” Freed said in a statement. “Formerly the executive vice president with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Rob has a long history in the sports world. And when he became aware of the amount of sex trafficking that takes place around major sporting events like the Super Bowl, he launched Project G.O.A.T.”
Lang said Canton created the goat statues and connected them with celebrities and artists to help raise awareness against human trafficking. Each goat will be on display at the Tampa Zoo ahead of the Super Bowl.
“That’s going to be a great way to not just talk about human trafficking but come around something like the Super Bowl where there’s already an issue, and to use what influence he has to say, ‘Hey, what can we do to make a difference right here in Tampa and also around the world?’” Lang said.
Human trafficking is not just a problem one day out of the year.
“All this is, is a one-day snapshot into what otherwise is a 365-day problem,” Bradley Myles, chief executive of the Polaris Project, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation ahead of a previous Super Bowl. “The same traffickers that are committing trafficking ... during the Super Bowl, they’re going to wake up in the morning on Monday and do the same thing.”
Rapha International in Joplin aims to raise $5,000 in the campaign. Lang said they’ve now raised over $4,000.
To view the goats in the auction and to help bring the Rapha goat home to Southwest Missouri, visit https://www.peacelovegoats.org/meet-the-herd.
Hotline
If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-788 or go to https://humantraffickinghotline.org/chat. Interpreters are available in more than 200 languages. For assistance via text, text "HELP" or "INFO" to 233733.
