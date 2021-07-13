Efforts are ramping up by the city of Joplin and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to get information to Joplin voters about a city proposal to renew the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax.
The ballot measure, called "Proposition Renewal," will ask voters in the Aug. 3 election to approve continuation of the tax.
A committee of residents led by former council member and Mayor Mike Seibert began work in March on the issue. They first learned from city staff about the master plans for parks and stormwater that identifies needed repairs and upgrades.
The committee then selected a list of projects and prioritized those in addition to some projects that city staff and the City Council designated.
"Hopefully it shows voters there is a continued commitment by the city to not only improve safety in the projects that are proposed for stormwater reduction but to beautify parks and add facilities we don't have so that residents don't have to go other places to find those amenities. We hope there is something for everybody in this round of projects," Seibert said.
Public input is important in deciding what projects are needed and wanted by residents, he said.
"The whole process is citizen-driven," Seibert said. "A lot of the the original information on the parks projects or issues around stormwater was accumulated through surveys the city conducted of residents or the city manager's listening tour."
Committee members were presented information by city staff on about $100 million worth of projects, but the tax is expected to generate about $41 million over 10 years if it is continued. One of the functions of the committee was to pick the projects members felt were most needed and prioritize them with the funding that would be available.
Next, members of that committee are going out into the community to speak to groups and organizations about the details of the proposals. Seibert said the committee will work with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to encourage voters to support the tax renewal.
Seibert said passage of the proposal is important to residents in that it also can help existing businesses and manufacturing companies that are trying to keep their employees in Joplin. Parks amenities and stormwater control also can help businesses attract new employees to open positions.
City Manager Nick Edwards, asked about the city's role in that effort, said, "Really, the city's role is very small. Our role is to provide information. It's the citizens' group and chamber that are really responsible for the outreach and advocacy. There's a lot of it being done by citizens and the chamber, and I think that's kind of special."
The board of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce has voted to activate a political action committee, Businesses for a Better Joplin, to advertise and advocate for the proposal.
"The PAC can advocate for a 'yes' vote for the renewal," chamber spokeswoman Erin Slifka said.
Voters have twice agreed to the tax for 10-year periods.
It was initially authorized in 2001 under a state law that allows cities to ask voters for up to a half-cent of sales tax for parks and stormwater purposes. The first 10-year tax went into effect April 1, 2002, and expired March 31, 2012. Before it expired, voters in 2011, shortly after the Joplin tornado, agreed to renew tax. It went into effect April 1, 2012, and expires March 31, 2022.
The city manager said part of that money would go to "enhancing and elevating the quality of our existing parks through maintenance and upgrades." It also would be devoted in part to function such as adding more lighting to make parks more usable and secure during the evenings.
"There also is a considerable amount of money put toward new amenities," Edwards said. "When you look at the projects list you see that it would go to new features at Ewert Park and to a new Dover Hill bicycle park. Those are projects that will be a benefit to residents."
"On the stormwater side, we are trying to address the longstanding areas where flooding has caused damage to property and property values" or where streets fill with water in heavy rains, impeding traffic, Edwards said.
"There's just a huge amount of need," he said. "There will be stormwater dollars directed to both neighborhoods and commercial areas."
Asked if today's increasing construction costs could affect the estimated project costs tied to the sales tax spending, Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, said that when city staff members look at the projects, they try to project those costs out over the 10-year plan to take price increases into account.
City officials such as the city manager and department heads will attend presentations with members of the residents' group.
"For a healthy and vibrant community, there's a lot of things we can do, but main things we need to address is parks and stormwater," Edwards said. "Improving those have an impact not only on quality of life but on the community as a whole.
"There's been no greater year the parks have shown their value than during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are so integral and important to Joplin."
