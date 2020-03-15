A flurry of cancellations and the closing of college campuses that took place Friday in the Joplin area could reduce the number of people hospitalized if there is an outbreak of the COVID-19 disease in the region.
Dan Pekarek, Joplin's health director, said the concept of isolation, called social distancing, is a good way to reduce the infection rate of a pandemic disease such as the one now hitting the U.S. The term means keeping one's distance from others, or making an effort to avoid places where people congregate.
"I will still suggest, even beyond the elderly and people who are immune compromised, I think everybody ought to think twice before they go to a crowded event" or a place where a lot of people congregate or areas already heavily infected with the disease, Pekarek said.
"It's reasonable for people to start thinking twice about that, especially if you have an elderly relative traveling with you," he said, "because those who have died from the illness have largely been elderly people with underlying health conditions such as respiratory disease."
The virus is one the body does not recognize, called a novel virus, and there is no vaccine. "So we don't have that tool in the toolbox to fight it," he said. "The tools that you are limited to are social distancing tools. Those are going to be the messages that are coming out that the organizations are canceling events."
"What the concern is when a novel virus is moving into the region, or what you want to avoid, is a big spike in the number of cases. Since the body doesn't recognize it, you are going to have a higher rate of infection from it than a regular flu," Pekarek said.
Social distancing smooths out the peaks in the infection rate.
Pekarek said that means that, because not as many people are sick at the same time, not as many older people and immune-compromised people get sick at the same time. "So the hospital systems and health care systems are better able to handle that small blip in the road rather than the big blip," he said.
"That's what social distancing is supposed to do," he said. "It is supposed to slow down the spread. It's not going to stop it. It's going to slow it down so it's more of a manageable infection rate in any community in any one time."
