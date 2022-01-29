NEOSHO, Mo. — The Christopher Foundation will hold its 21st annual gospel celebration beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Neosho First Baptist Church, 12325 E. Highway 86.
The event includes a chili and hot dog supper, a silent auction, a raffle for a TV and a live auction. Gospel performances will be by Day 4, Voice of Truth and the First Baptist Neosho group.
Food and entertainment will be available for free; donations will be accepted.
The Christopher Foundation is a nonprofit charity that promotes awareness of pediatric cancer and supports patients and their families.
Details: 417-451-1434, 417-389-4415.
