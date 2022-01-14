PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dr. Boban Mathew, a hematology/medical oncology physician, is joining oncology services at Freeman Physician Group of Pittsburg.
He will offer a wide array of services, according to a Freeman release. A ribbon cutting and open house was held Friday afternoon at the physician group's building, 1201 E. Centennial Drive.
Mathew completed his internal medicine residency at the Ohio Valley Medical Center and completed a hematology/oncology fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
He is currently accepting new patients. Referrals are not required. To make an appointment, call 620-231-0204.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.