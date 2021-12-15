Most local city councils and school boards have attracted candidates for the April 5 elections, with the filing period still open.
Some races have already developed and more certainly could before the filing deadline for most political subdivisions.
JOPLIN
Twelve people have indicated interest in five seats to be filled on Joplin City Council.
A race has developed for the Zone 4 council seat currently held by Diane Reid Adams. She and another resident of the zone, Mark Farnum, have completed the nomination process and are certified as candidates to be on the April ballot.
To be certified, potential candidates must obtain 150 signatures from voters and the signers must be verified by the city clerk as being registered voters in Joplin. For zone seats, half of the signers must be residents of the zone. There are four zones.
In addition to Reid Adams and Farnum, Kate Spencer and Brian Evans have been certified as candidates.
Another incumbent, Gary Shaw, has obtained petitions, indicating interest in returning as the Zone 1 council representative. Another resident, Phillip Shurtleff, also has obtained petitions for the Zone 1 seat.
Two other incumbents, Anthony Monteleone and Doug Lawson, who hold general seats, also have obtained petitions.
In addition, those who also have picked up petitions for the nomination process are Brad Esterline, Jon Buck, Eileen Donnelly and Josh Shackles.
Ryan Stanley, who is now serving as mayor, said he will not run again for a seat on the council.
Nominating petitions must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11 to the city clerk to be verified before the candidates can be submitted for listing on the ballot.
In order to be eligible for candidacy, residents must be a qualified voter who has lived in Joplin at least four years and sign a declaration of candidacy to that effect. Those who pick up nominating petitions must show their voter identification card to the city clerk to obtain petitions.
There also are state campaign finance regulations regarding City Council candidates. Details about those can be obtained from the county clerk or the state’s Ethics Commission.
The city clerk can provide a booklet with information about election guidelines to those who are interested in potentially serving on the council. The booklet also is available on the city’s website at www.joplinmo.org/electionguide. Information is available at the city clerk’s office on the second floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St., or by calling 624-0820, ext. 1220.
As of Wednesday morning, four people had filed for two open seats on the Joplin Board of Education: Sally Jo Hawley Chesser, Donald L. Greenlee II, David Weaver and Matthew Robertson.
The seats, each for three years, are currently held by Sharrock Dermott and Michael Joseph. Neither had filed as of Wednesday.
WEBB CITY
Six open seats on Webb City City Council and Board of Education, as well as the position of mayor, have drawn incumbents to file so far.
No newcomers have had filed as of Wednesday for two open seats on the school board, four open seats on city council or the position of mayor. Lynn Ragsdale has filed for reelection as mayor, which carries a four-year term.
Incumbents who have filed for reelection to their respective seats on Webb City council are Ray Edwards, of Ward 1; Alisa Barroeta, of Ward 2; Jerry Fisher, of Ward 3; and Jim Dawson, of Ward 4. Council members serve a term of two years.
Incumbents Stephen Crane and Dan McGrew have filed for reelection for their general seats on the Webb City School Board, which both carry three-year terms.
CARL JUNCTION
Four people, three of them incumbents, have filed so far for four seats to be filled on the Carl Junction City Council.
Incumbents who have filed are Gary Stubblefield, Ward 1; Bob McAfee, Ward 3; and Roger Spencer, Ward 4. Walter Hayes has filed as a candidate for Ward 2. That seat is currently held by Mike Burns, who has not yet filed.
The council is composed of two seats in each of four city wards, and council members are elected on alternate years to two-year terms.
Three people have so far filed for two seats on the Carl Junction Board of Education.
Longtime incumbent Larry R. Cowger, who is currently serving his 21st year on the board, is seeking another term. Robert James Hays, who is completing his first term, also has filed for reelection. A newcomer, Jason Mickey, also is a candidate for one of the open seats.
There are seven seats on the board, and each board member serves a three-year term.
CARTHAGE
Candidates are filing for five open seats on the Carthage City Council and mayor, and three open seats on the Carthage Board of Education.
As of Wednesday, three people had filed for a four-year term as Carthage mayor: Dan Rife, David “Bren” Flanigan and Ron Bass.
As for the two-year open seats on the Carthage City Council:
• Brandi Ensor is the only candidate who has filed for the Ward 1 seat.
• No one has filed for the Ward 2 seat.
• Incumbent Mike Daugherty and Robin Blair have filed for the Ward 3 seats.
• Incumbent Craig Diggs and Ed Hardesty, a former council member, have filed for the Ward 4 seat.
• Shawn McGrew and Mark Elliff have filed for the Ward 5 seat.
The Carthage Board of Education would normally have two open three-year terms this election, but the resignation last spring of Lee Elliff Pound opened a two-year term that will be elected separately from the others.
• Incumbent Ryan Collier, Garrell Dry and incumbent Niki Cloud have filed for the two three-year terms. Voters will select two candidates at the polls and the top two vote-getters will join the board.
• Nathan Terry is the only person who has filed for the two-year term.
NEOSHOThe city of Neosho is in the midst of a three-year election transition to accommodate its expanded council and addition of wards. In 2022, Neosho residents will, for the first time, elect a representative to Ward 4, as the terms for Mayor William Doubek and council member Angela Thomas expire.
In addition to the Ward 4 seat, one at-large position will be open. So far, Aaron Lewis has filed to run for that at-large seat, and Carl Cobb has filed for the Ward 4 seat.
As for the Neosho Board of Education, the four incumbents whose seats expire are so far the only ones who have filed to run. President Jonathan Russell and Board Member Stuart Puckett will run for two open three-year terms, and board members Jenny Spiva and James Keezer will run for two open one-year terms.
