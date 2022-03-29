The filing period for candidates seeking congressional and statewide offices closed Tuesday with dozens throwing their hat in the ring for their party’s nomination.
No race is more crowded than that of U.S. Senate, for which more than 30 Republican and Democratic candidates hope to succeed U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, who previously had announced he would not seek reelection. Candidates aim to win their party’s nomination for the position during the Aug. 2 primary election, with the general election Nov. 8.
Prominent Republican candidates who have filed with the Missouri secretary of state’s office for U.S. Senate are Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Reps. Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, state Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.
Additional individuals seeking the Republican nomination are Patrick A. Lewis, Bernie Mowinski, C.W. Gardner, Deshon Porter, Dave Sims, Eric McElroy, Dennis Lee Chilton, Robert Allen, Hartford Tunnell, Kevin C. Schepers, Rickey Joiner, Robert Olson, Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr., Darrell Leon McClanahan III and Curtis D. Vaughn.
Democrats who have filed for U.S. Senate are Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, who has consistently been a top fundraiser in the race so far, and Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine.
Additional individuals seeking the Democratic nomination are Lewis Rolen, Gena Ross, Carla Coffee Wright, Josh Shipp, Spencer Toder, Jewel Kelly, Clarence (Clay) Taylor, Pat Kelly and Ronald (Ron) William Harris.
The sole U.S. Senate candidate for the Constitution Party is Paul Venable. The sole Libertarian Party candidate is Jonathan Dine.
Other candidates filing for area congressional races were:
• Republicans Jay Wasson, of Nixa; Eric Burlison, of Battlefield; Audrey Richards, of Branson; Camille Lombardi-Olive, of Galena; Sam Alexander, of Fair Play; Alex Bryant, of Nixa; Paul Walker, of Springfield; and Mike Moon, of Republic; Democrats John M. Woodman, of Springfield; Kristen Radaker-Sheafer, of Joplin; and Bryce F. Lockwood, of Strafford; and Libertarian Kevin Craig, of Powersite, for U.S. House 7th Congressional District, which covers Southwest Missouri. The seat is currently held by Long.
• Republicans Jim (Soupy) Campbell, of Climax Springs; Rick Brattin, of Harrisonville; William (Bill) Irwin, of Harrisonville; Mark Alford, of Kansas City; Kalena Bruce, of Stockton; Taylor Burks, of Hartsburg; Sara Walsh, of Ashland; and Kyle Stonner LaBrue, of Osage Beach; Democrat Jack Truman, of Lamar; and Libertarian Randy Langkraehr, of Warrensburg, for U.S. House 4th Congressional District, which covers much of west-central Missouri, including Barton and Vernon counties. The seat is currently held by Hartzler.
Local races
Local candidates who have filed for state posts are:
• Incumbent Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, and Republican challenger Jill Carter, of Granby, for Senate District 32. This district covers Jasper, Newton and Dade counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, for House District 163. This district covers parts of Jasper County.
• Incumbent Rep. Bob Bromley, R-Carl Junction, for House District 162. This district covers parts of Jasper and Newton counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, and Republican challenger Thomas Ross, of Joplin, for House District 161. This district covers parts of Jasper and Newton counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, for House District 160. This district covers parts of Newton County.
• Incumbent Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, for House District 159. This district covers parts of Newton and McDonald counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Scott Cupps, R-Shell Knob, for House District 158. This district covers parts of Lawrence, Barry and Stone counties.
• Incumbent Rep. Mitch Boggs, R-La Russell, and Republican challenger Wally Long, of Mount Vernon, for House District 157. This district covers part of Lawrence County.
