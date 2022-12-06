Candidates are lining up to ask voters for a chance to serve on local city councils and boards of education in the April 4, 2023, election.
The filing period for municipal and school elections began Tuesday and lasts through Tuesday, Dec. 27. It was shortened from five weeks to three weeks in 2021 when Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 271.
Here’s a roundup of candidate the filings so far.
Joplin
• The city of Joplin will not have a municipal election in 2023. Joplin only holds elections for City Council in even-numbered years.
• The Joplin Board of Education has three seats on the ballot in the spring 2023 election. The seats are those currently held by President Jeff Koch, Vice President Derek Gander and Brent Jordan.
Board secretary Pat Waldo said Gander, Marda Schroeder, Matthew Robertson, Frank Thompson and Veronica Gatz Scheurich had filed by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Carthage
• Five seats on the Carthage City Council are up for election in April. The seats are those now held by Robin Harrison, Ward 1; David Armstrong, Ward 2; Ceri Otero, Ward 3; Alan Snow, Ward 4; and Tiffany Cossey, Ward 5.
City Clerk Miranda Deal said Armstrong, Snow and Cossey had filed for reelection as of noon Tuesday.
• The Carthage Board of Education will have the seats currently held by Jeff Jones, Karen Wilkinson and Patrick Scott on the spring ballot.
Board Secretary Becky Purinton said the three incumbents and Lora Honey Phelps had filed to run as of noon Tuesday.
Neosho
• Neosho City Clerk Cheyenne Wright said three City Council seats will be on the ballot in April. They are those held by Mayor Tyler Dewitt, Ward 2 member Richard Davidson, and Ward 3 member Julie Humphrey.
She said no one had yet collected the necessary 50 signatures required to file for City Council as of noon Tuesday.
• On the Neosho Board of Education, the seats held by Jenny Spiva, James Keezer and Kim Wood will be on the April ballot.
The board's secretary said Keezer, Spiva and Clifton Kyle Swagerty had filed for the election as of noon Tuesday.
Carl Junction
• The Carl Junction City Council will have five of its eight seats on the ballot, as well as the position of mayor.
City Administrator Steve Lawver said both seats in Ward 1 as well as one each in wards 2, 3 and 4 are up for election in the spring.
In Ward 1, Holly LaVigne has filed for election to the seat she was appointed to earlier this year. Incumbents Rick Flinn, Jim Gozia and LaDonna Allen have filed for reelection in wards 2, 3 and 4, respectively.
Two people have filed to run for mayor: incumbent Mark Powers and a former mayor, Mike Moss.
• On the Carl Junction Board of Education, seats currently held by Travis Spencer, Rob Herron and Brian Massey are on the ballot.
Tracie Skaggs, district spokeswoman, said Spencer, Massey and Jason Mickey have filed to run for those posts.
Webb City
• The City Council in Webb City has four positions up for election in 2023. Those are the Ward 1 seat held by Andy Queen, the Ward 2 seat held by Gina Monson, the Ward 3 seat held by Jonathan Shull and the Ward 4 seat held by Debby Darby.
City Clerk Kim DeMoss said Darby had filed for reelection as of noon Tuesday.
• Three seats on the Webb City Board of Education will be on the ballot. Only the incumbents had filed as of noon Tuesday. They are David Collard, William Roderique and Jeanne Newby.
