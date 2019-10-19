Nominations are now being accepted for the January 2020 public elections of both Jasper County and Newton County University of Missouri Extension council members, according to local county directors.
Jasper County candidate recommendations may be made by contacting the Jasper County Extension Center, 417-358-2158, prior to Nov. 29. Nominees will then be contacted to secure their permission before being placed on the ballot. Council candidates must be at least 18 years old and live in Jasper County. Jasper County’s council election will be held the third week of January.
Newton County nominations are due by Dec. 10. Nomination forms may be obtained by calling 417-455-9500 or emailing newtonco@missouri.edu. Nominees must live in Newton County to be eligible. The Newton County election will be held in January at a date yet to be determined.
“In Jasper County, we are seeking people from all walks of life who are interested in education and the progress of our community to serve on the extension council,” said Peter Carter, who chairs the Jasper County council, in a statement. “In order to have an active council in place, we need good candidates to run.”
The Jasper County Extension Council meets on the first Tuesday of each month, while Newton County's council members have traditionally met the first Monday of each month. Mike Coffey, Newton County extension program director, said meeting times are subject to change as each council deems necessary.
"This year, we have six vacancies, or about half the council, waiting to be filled," Coffey said. "We're looking for anybody that has a passion for helping to make Newton County a better place, and it's not just limited to agriculture. We're looking for business people and homeowners and looking to expand our horizons. Most folks still think of us as cows-and-plows, but we want to help with business development, youth presences ... anyone who has those kinds of passions, we're looking for them."
Missouri state statutes create county extension councils to work with University of Missouri Extension. The publicly elected (and appointed) council members assist in planning and carrying out extension programs in their county, providing local extension governance and representing the diversity of the county’s changing population.
Coffey noted that the primary duties of council members for the Newton County Extension office are to act as the fiscal agent for tax funding given through county appropriations and as a program advisory board to make sure programming speaks to the needs of the residents.
A brochure about county elections, as well as information about Jasper County University of Missouri Extension, can be found online at http://extension.missouri.edu/jasper or by calling or visiting the extension center, located in the courthouse basement in Carthage. The Newton County Extension offices are located at 18728 Highway 59 in Neosho.
