CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage resident Alex Boyer had not quite made up his mind about who he planned to vote for in the April 5 municipal election, but a candidate forum, hosted by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night, helped him make up his mind.
“I was glad we had it. I was glad for the turnout of candidates; I was disappointed in the turnout of citizens,” Boyer said. “I think we’ve got a whole slate of very well-qualified people, people who want to help the city. Of those issues or races that involve me, I’ve made my decisions and part of that was influenced by what was said tonight.”
The forum featured candidates running for the Carthage Board of Education, the Carthage City Council and mayor.
School board candidates were allowed five minutes to talk about why they were running for office and what set them apart from each other.
The council and mayoral candidates were asked a series of questions about local issues and each given a set amount of time to respond.
All the candidates answered four of the questions while two more were reserved for the two mayoral candidates.
Mayoral candidates
Incumbent Dan Rife and challenger David “Bren” Flanigan, answered questions about what their first 90 days in office would look like and what they considered the most pressing issues faced by the city today.
Both candidates said maintaining the continuity and operations of the city would consume much of their first 90 days.
Rife, who has served on the council since 2006 and as mayor since 2018, spoke about helping what would likely be a larger-than-normal slate of new council members taking office in April get up to speed on the council’s business as quickly as possible.
“There’s a significant learning curve for newly elected council members,” Rife said. “I would like to schedule a work session to provide some education on the responsibilities and duties for council members in the various roles required of them. As a council member, one is going to be assigned to at least two standing committees, one or more special committees, and they’ll be designated as a liaison to an outside board.
“So not only does the new member need to learn the ins and outs of being a city council member, they also need to learn what’s required of a liaison, what’s required of the special committees. That’s going to be the priority of the first 90 days after this election.”
Flanigan, a retired executive for Leggett & Platt Inc. who also served 34 years in the Army before retiring as a lieutenant colonel, said getting himself up to speed on what all the stakeholders in city government need and think would take his first 90 days.
“As a new mayor, what I would do is essentially go on a information collection tour. I would go visit every department head, I would visit every city facility. I would attempt to meet every city employee, the 100-plus that we’ve got, make sure that I understood from their perspective what their needs are and what their requirements are and what they would like to see done, suggestions for moving ahead. I would then go beyond the city staff and the city personnel to the other players across Carthage whether it be the Carthage Economic Development Committee or the R-9 school board, anyone who has a role in Carthage and has a vested interest in what’s happening in Carthage.
“In 90 days I would be able to take that and distill it into what I would call a vision of what Carthage needed to look like in about 10 years and craft that and subsequently share that with the different entities.”
City Council candidates
All but one of the nine candidates in contested races for the five open seats on the Carthage City Council attended the forum.
Craig Diggs, the incumbent in Ward 4, was the only candidate for a contested seat not to attend. Trudy Blankenship, who is running unopposed in Ward 2, also didn’t attend.
Each candidate was given a chance to introduce themselves before delving into some of the topics facing council members.
• Running for Ward 1, Brandi Ensor is a lifelong resident of Carthage and a teacher in Neosho while Maria Marroquin was raised in California and moved to Missouri in 1995, working in banking in Carthage for more than 20 years.
• Running for Ward 3, incumbent Mike Daugherty has lived in Carthage since 1989 after growing up in Lockwood and is running for his third term. Robin Blair moved to Carthage in 2019, is a licensed clinical psychologist and works as director of the clinical master’s program at Pittsburg State University.
• In Ward 4, Ed Hardesty moved to Carthage in 2010, is a retired fire department captain and served on the Carthage City Council from 2011 to 2015 before stepping away because of a medical problem. Aaron McDonald has lived in Carthage for about 14 years, used to work for City Taxi and has a master’s degree in biblical counseling.
• Running for Ward 5, Shawn McGrew grew up in Carthage, graduated from Missouri Southern State University and works in strategic planning in the health care industry. Mark Elliff, a Carthage native, is retired after 34 years in banking and 10 years as president and CEO of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.
The candidates were asked a variety of questions about topics such as what to do about the failing bridges on north Garrison Avenue that could cost $30 million to replace, the council’s role in providing more affordable housing and child care in Carthage and others.
All the candidates agreed that voters would need to weigh in on a bond issue to decide if the city replaces the bridges.
Some candidates said more should be done to pursue grant funding to help with the cost.
Most of the candidates said affordable housing and child care were issues best left to the private sector, but there were things the council might be able to do to help the private sector address the issues.
McGrew said the council should do what it could to remove barriers for people interested in starting child care businesses in the city and continue investing in infrastructure, electricity, water, wastewater, internet service and roads, to make it easier for developers to build houses.
Elliff said local businesses were exploring offering day care as part of their packages to entice new employees to come to work for them and that the city should do what it can to encourage that. Elliff, who chairs the Planning, Zoning and Historic Preservation Commission, said that board and the Carthage Public Works Department were working together on a comprehensive plan to try to address the housing shortage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.