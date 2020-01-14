Eleven residents have been certified to run as candidates for five seats on the Joplin City Council, according to City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer.
Filing for the April 7 election closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Voters will elect three to general seats and two to zone seats.
There will be races in both zones.
The Zone 2 seat is to be vacated by Melodee Colbert-Kean, who did not seek reelection after serving 14 years on the council. Certified candidates for that zone are Jim Scott, Harvey Hutchinson and Charles Copple.
In Zone 3, incumbent Phil Stinnett, who has served since 2016, is challenged by Steve Urie, who has not held elective office before.
Two incumbents are among six seeking general seats.
Keenan Cortez and Anthony Monteleone, both appointed to fill unexpired terms, are certified to run as general candidates. Also seeking election to a general seat are Christina Williams, Josh Bard, Josh Shackles and Shawna Ackerson.
One of the open general seats is currently held by Taylor Brown, who chose not to run again.
Three others picked up nominating petitions during the nomination period. Leonard Miller withdrew as a potential candidate last month. Chris Briley and Bob Loudermilk did not return nominating petitions to go forward, the city clerk said.
The filing period for those interested in running for seats on the Joplin Board of Education is open until Jan. 21.
Incumbents Derek Gander and Brent Jordan have filed for two of three seats to be filled in the April election. They were first elected in 2017 and are seeking second terms on the board.
The third seat is held by Deborah Gould, who also was elected in 2017 but has not yet filed.
School board
Qualified individuals may file declarations of candidacy through 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.