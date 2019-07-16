Among those gathered Tuesday night in Mercy Park at a candlelight vigil marking the first anniversary of missing Joplin woman Sarah Burton's disappearance, resolution and hope still run strong.
"We're not going to give up," said Shana Merriman, an organizer of the vigil for Burton. "We can't."
Merriman said the idea for an anniversary vigil came together quickly in recent days, just like a vigil held by family and friends in the park last September, about two months after Burton disappeared.
David Durall, of the Joplin youth ministry Unity in the Community, led the vigil in prayer, asking God to grant the missing woman's family both peace and justice, and Shannon Phillips, a friend of the family, urged anyone with knowledge of what happened to Burton to come forward.
"Someone out there, maybe someone here tonight, knows something," Phillips said.
Sarah Burton's parents, Ron and Stephanie Burton, received the prayers and support of those gathered in the park with gratitude and spoke of the difficult year that has passed not knowing what happened to their daughter.
"It means a lot to us that people are still concerned," Ron Burton said. "It's been a year. It's been a horrible year. That's why it's so important to us that people are still concerned."
He said early on in the family's ordeal, he thought their sense of loss might dissipate with time. But it's been just the opposite, he said.
"It's just become more painful," he said.
He said as grim and painful as the family's experience has been, he nonetheless still holds onto some hope that his daughter may yet be found alive. He said he needs that and cannot give that up, and addressed his daughter directly:
"Sarah, if you're out there, please, please, come home," he said. "We miss you so much. We just want to hug you and kiss you."
The last confirmed sighting of the mother of two young children was on July 16, 2018, near 10th Street and Rex Avenue, according to Joplin police. She purportedly was seen west of downtown Joplin and in the Pittsburg, Kansas, area after that, but those sightings have not been confirmed, police say.
Investigators have checked out more than 80 leads since the missing-person case began, including a search earlier this month of a property northwest of Joplin, according to police Capt. Nick Jimenez.
"No evidence was collected (in the search of that property)," Jimenez said Tuesday.
He declined to discuss the location of the property or what led to the search. He said detectives were simply following up on a lead. Jimenez said he is not aware of any other searches conducted since early April when the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, Newton County Sheriff's Department, Joplin police and the FBI served a series of search warrants on a property at 1174 Crane Drive.
The drug enforcement team went to the Crane Drive address looking for drugs and unexpectedly turned up something that "matched up with information Joplin (police detectives) had received" in their investigation of the Burton case. Additional search warrants were obtained on the property, where a residence, outbuildings, vehicles and a pond were combed.
Investigators have declined to reveal what it was that "matched up" with information received in the Burton case and say that potential evidence collected there is still being analyzed at an FBI crime lab.
Jimenez acknowledged that the rate at which leads have been coming in of late has not been as frequent as police would like, but investigators are hoping that the anniversary of Burton's disappearance will prompt someone to come forward with information that will resolve the case.
"If anybody has information, please bring it forward, and we'll follow up on it to the best of our ability," he said.
Ron Burton said he is not personally frustrated with police efforts to find out what happened to his daughter. He believes they are working the case and that both police and the family are getting closer to learning what happened to her.
"I believe we're both (police and the family) just frustrated with the number of leads we've had that don't turn out to be anything," he said. "But we're not going to give up. My wife and I are going to be pursuing forever what happened to our daughter."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.