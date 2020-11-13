We all love a good sweet treat. Maybe that's why the Candy House has been a staple in the Joplin community for so long.
Candy House Gourmet is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Located at 510 Kentucky Ave., it’s a top destination for locals and Route 66 travelers.
Over the decades, the business has changed hands several times. It first opened in Redings Mill by Don and Peggy Richardson. The Richardsons sold the business to the Hicklins in 1999, and stayed on to train them in candy making. The Joplin factory, its current location, was opened in 2004 and is now owned by Wayne and Cara Adolphsen, who took over in 2016.
Read more about this longtime business in reporter Kimberly Barker's story at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Complete coverage of tonight's district championship game between Webb City and Carthage.
- A story about a pilot program that aims to increase access to social services for the Missouri Southern State University community.
- The latest COVID-19 numbers of patients and deaths.
Have a great weekend.
