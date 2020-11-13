No matter your age, you likely can’t help but feel like a young, bright-eyed child when entering the Candy House Gourmet in downtown Joplin, where shelves and display cases are stocked with every sweet treat imaginable.
The aroma of handmade chocolate wafts from the kitchen as candy makers prepare fresh batches daily behind a large window in the showroom. The candy factory has everything from an assortment of jelly beans to fudge, chocolate truffles, kettle corn, caramels, pecan treats (turtles), homemade jams and more.
Candy House Gourmet has been a staple in the Joplin area since 1970 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Located at 510 Kentucky Ave. in Joplin, it’s a top destination for locals and Route 66 travelers. Tours are also offered throughout the year.
“The (Convention & Visitors Bureau) sends a lot of bus tours who stop in Joplin to travel,” said Kayla Koff, general manager. “We have a lot of people who have never been here and others who purposely stop here every year. Candy is a universal language. We have people who come in from different countries, and they won’t speak any English at all, but they zone in on stuff. You see everyone coming in and they all have the certain thing that they like.”
Over the decades, the business has changed hands several times. It was first opened in an old rock tavern in Redings Mill by Don and Peggy Richardson. The Richardsons sold the business to the Hicklins in 1999, and stayed on to train them in candy making. Its current location was opened in 2004 and is now owned by Wayne and Cara Adolphsen, who took over in 2016.
“We ship out all over the United States, coast to coast,” Wayne Adolphsen said. “We do weddings, birthday gifts, corporate events and anything you can think of. It’s an iconic establishment, and the chocolate is very smooth. It’s all handmade. It’s not a conglomerate of big corporation-style type candy. It’s handled with love and care by our employees.”
Customers often still refer to the business as Richardson’s because a lot of people still get confused by the branding change. When Richardson’s went into online sales, there was already another candy company that was trademarked under the name “Richardson’s Candy,” which is why the name had to be dropped. Then, it became Candy House Gourmet, Koff explained.
“I really think the fact that it’s stayed locally owned is the reason why it’s been here for so long,” said Koff, reflecting on the past 50 years. “I think if this was a corporation, the quality would suffer and employees wouldn’t care as much about it as they do now. It’s very much our lives that we’re working toward. Keeping everything local and staying rooted is just as important to us as it is to the customers who come in.”
At a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier this week, employees credited the surrounding communities and loyal customers for keeping the locally owned operation alive for half a century.
Rose Carlile has worked at the Candy House for four decades but said it doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. When first taking the job, she only meant to stay for one Christmas but ended up falling in love with it.
She said the customers are amazing, and they’ve never had a crabby one enter the store. Even though she’s past retirement age, she doesn’t plan on going anywhere.
“There’s only been very few days where I’ve not wanted to come to work because it is a great place,” she said. “I wouldn’t have stayed so long if I didn’t love it. The customers don’t mind standing in a line out the door because they’re just in a good mood to be here. They’ll wait their turn.”
Carlile has seen generations of families come in to satisfy their collective sweet tooth over the years. Many still ask for her by name. She first started working at the tavern in Redings Mill in 1980 before the business moved to Joplin.
“I love to hear their stories about when they grew up at the other store,” said Carlile. “The biggest change I’ve seen is that a lot more people are wanting the dark chocolate. We still have the same candies like the caramel pecan treats (turtles) and toffees, which have always been the No. 1 seller, but I’ve seen a lot of increase in the dark chocolate. When I started, not very many people liked dark chocolate, but now it’s become really popular.”
Even though the shop has changed ownership a few times, the original recipes have all remained the same. Carlile said she loves their caramel, which is her favorite, along with the pecan treats.
“We have regulars who come in every week and just can’t do without it,” said Carlile. “I’ve always liked caramel, since I was a little kid. Ours is the very best caramel in the world, and I’ve tried a lot of caramel.”
Valentine’s Day and Christmas are busiest times of year. Christmas production at the Candy House begins in July. The business was able to stay open during COVID-19 as a lot of customers ordered deliveries or curbside pickup.
Joanna Woods has been a candy maker at the Candy House for 16 years. She found an ad in the newspaper for the job in 2004, which was calling for workers for the factory location on Kentucky Avenue. She started out at Redings Mill but became one of the first factory workers.
“I really didn’t know what the ad was for except for a retail candy store,” said Woods. “I didn’t have any idea that there was a production area going on, and I didn’t know they made their own candy. I was a customer, and I always went there on Valentine’s Day, but I really didn’t know what all went on in the back. Whenever I first started, I was a packer. We started making our own creams and when that happened, they brought me in the kitchen. This is my niche.”
Koff said Woods is a remarkable guide and you don’t need any prior candy-making experience to work in the kitchen when she’s around. Woods said she won’t let anyone fail.
“She can point you in any direction that you need to go,” said Koff.
A lot like Carlile, Woods said when she first took the job, she never thought she’d be here for this long.
“I love cooking,” said Woods. “I love the whole process — weighing it up, measuring it. I just found my place in the Candy House when I came in the kitchen, and I just stayed put. I’m so fortunate that it’s still here and I’m able to come to the Candy House every day and do what I love to do.”
The kitchen is outfitted with single burner copper candy kettles, a few tables but no large manufacturing production line equipment. It’s very hands-on, and Woods said she still hand stirs a lot of product with a wooden paddle.
“We can still produce more than what we need, so at this point, to even think about automating any of it doesn’t make sense to us because it takes away the integrity of the business,” said Koff. “The business itself is built on being a handmade gourmet candy company.”
