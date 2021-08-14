There’s a reason Lauren Copple is a naturalist and not a boat builder.
Copple, the naturalist program coordinator with the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, built a pirate ship out of cardboard for the big races that highlight the Shoal Creek Water Festival.
She took her 10-year-old daughter out with her, but the result was not quite what she wanted.
“I will tell you I needed a more sturdy floor because I folded up like a taco on Tuesday when we first got in,” Copple said as she stood over the soggy remains of her boat on the banks of Shoal Creek.
Copple’s boat may have sunk right after leaving the starting line, but she didn’t give up, swimming and pulling it to the finish line before hauling the unrecognizable remains from the creek.
“It looks like a very big wet paper towel,” she said. “But you can’t leave it in the river. Gotta pull it out.”
Her competition, Matthew Greenwood, was sitting pretty in his tiny, one-man cardboard kayak that seemed impervious to the ravages of the wild river.
“It feels just like a kayak,” Greenwood said. “There’s a little bit of doubt with you when you first get in it. It’s really hard to explain the experience until you do it. You’ve just got to make a really sturdy boat.”
Back from the pandemic
Copple helped organize the 2021 Shoal Creek Water Festival, which returned after a forced hiatus in 2020 because of COVID-19. The friends group last year held an online, weeklong symposium on preserving water quality in Missouri creeks and rivers in place of the traditional festival, but Copple was glad to get people back into Wildcat Park this year.
The event is designed to help the community understand the importance of keeping the waters of Shoal Creek, which run through Wildcat Park, and other rivers, lakes and streams, clean and free of contaminants, Copple said.
“Water is life, but especially Shoal Creek that turns into drinking water for Joplin,” she said. “Keeping it a quality stream helps to improve our wildlife habitat, protects our trees which provide oxygen. Also it keeps the costs to purify the water and provide it to homes lower.”
A number of groups took part in the water festival either by setting up booths and educating people about water quality and the cycle of water, or by building cardboard boats to race in the river and raise money for the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, which organizes the annual festival.
Cathy Sloan and Ally Rickey, environmental specialists at the Quapaw Nation environmental office in Northeast Oklahoma, said they run the water system in the old community of Picher, Oklahoma, which has been contaminated with prior mining activity. They spend a lot of time educating people about the importance of preserving the quality of the water around them.
“We work on cleaning up creeks and streams,” Sloan said. “We test them and monitor them. We have a working water lab and we do a lot of testing there. The creeks and streams in our area, they have heavy metals because of Tar Creek, so we test them, and we’re seeing better results as the tribe moves along in the cleanup and gets the chat away from the streams. Our goal is clean water because if you don’t have clean water, we’re in trouble.”
Cardboard boats
The event featured music, educational programs, food trucks, booths and even a naturalist showing off a live bald eagle. But the highlight was when intrepid boat builders took their cardboard boats, large and small, to the creek for races.
Alex Smith, 10, of Neosho, was one of two young people representing the group working to reopen the former Girl Scout camp in Newton County, Camp Mintahama. Smith built a boat she called Grabby, featuring her favorite animal.
“My favorite animal was an octopus, and I wanted my theme to be the octopus grabbing trash from the water so that kind of just went together,” she said. “The octopus is grabbing a water bottle, a mask, two straws and a plastic bag.”
Sloan, Rickey and Troy Keith, also with the Quapaw Nation, built a white vessel with small bulges on the hull to improve stability. It worked as the three came in second in the main race, behind the boat built by employees of Henkle’s Ace Hardware.
“We really were surprised it floated at all,” Keith said. “We hadn’t done any initial water tests or anything like that prior to the race. It was actually real exhilarating. We started out at a real slow pace, and then after we started picking up momentum, the boat was rocking back and forth, but all in all, the boat held together really well.”
Captain TimberBeast, also known as Kara Charbonneau, said the Henkle’s Hardware crew built their first-place boat as a team-building exercise and to raise money for Wildcat Glades. While on display in the park, the boat had a cover that looked like a chainsaw that Paul Bunyan might wield.
Copple said the whole message of the fun event is that “water is life.”
“We can tell a quality stream based on the aquatic invertebrates,” Copple said. “We can talk about the different nitrates and chemicals that are in the water. We really try to stress not dumping oil, not dumping tires, picking up their trash. When you’re dealing with one stream, you’re always dealing with the next town downstream. Something we always say is, 'What we do affects downstream,' so that is a good message we like to share.”
