Cardinal Scale going forward with remodeling of production areas

WEBB CITY, Mo. — After unveiling new corporate headquarters downtown this past summer, Cardinal Scale Manufacturing has announced plans to do more remodeling to production areas over the next two or three years.
The goal is to increase efficiency and capacity in all departments, according to Jonathan Sabo, vice president of marketing.
“About five years ago, our company president took a broad look at where we’re going as a company and where we were progressing,” said Sabo. “He took a look at how we could increase efficiency in our manufacturing. Efficiency is one of the most critical components in manufacturing — doing things quickly, getting them out the door and shipping products on time for customers.”
The first phase of the project was completed in the spring of 2018, which expanded the company’s truck scale production operation by an additional 60,000 square feet, bringing total factory space to about 350,000 square feet.
“The nice thing with the new factory expansion was that everything was laid out in a very logical flow,” said Sabo. “It follows a circular pattern from the way that the raw materials enter the building to when they’re set up on the tack table to be welded, and then they go into the robotic welding system. They come out, then they’re washed. Goes into a paint line, and it goes into an assembly.”
In the coming years, the company is looking at remodeling other areas, including its machine shop, punch press, fabrication, electronics and shipping departments.
Sabo said before the renovation that there was a lot of inefficient movement and traveling back and forth, which ultimately affected costs associated with labor and slowed down production time. With the new design, the company is able to build stock and stay ahead of timelines for production orders.
“Part of what we’ve also done is with the existing space that was left over, we’ve actually been able to go back and look at our other numerous departments and over the years, expand out their square footage as well, for the factory in their space,” he said. “One of the other things we finished recently is moving our machine shop, which was 12 blocks away, over here to the main factory.”
Sabo said the extra room will help with building stock and fulfilling customer orders in a timely manner.
“We do bring in 8% of our products from Taiwan and China,” he said. “Unfortunately, that percentage has been growing over time due to competitive reasons, so we have to be able to warehouse a large amount of stock for our smaller scales that come in from overseas. That necessitates the need for the warehouse space.”
Cardinal Scale manufactures a diverse range of scales and weighing equipment used by agriculture, health care, food service, industry and retail.
The company has been located in Webb City since it was founded there by William H. Perry in 1950. The acquisition of Detecto Scale in 1981 doubled the size of the company and its product lines.
The expansion project completed last year was for the company’s heavy-capacity scales, which consists of things such as truck scales, railroad track scales, livestock scales and floor scales. The largest scale that Cardinal makes is a 270-ton capacity railroad scale.
Another best seller for the company are the weigh-beam physician scales used by the medical community. Cardinal Scale produces about 15,000 of them annually.
“Those are shipped all over the world, and we have dealers in 110 countries,” said Sabo. “We’ve shipped our scales into 150 countries around the world.”
While it remodels, Cardinal Scale has faced a couple of major challenges this year, including more than half its business being hit by tariffs, as well as the wet weather.
“In the truck scale industry, we’re kind of being hit from two different directions — our raw steel and aluminum material costs have increased by around 37%, so that hurt us on the raw materials side with those price increases,” said Sabo. “We’ve always bought American steel here at Cardinal Scale for the past five years, but there wasn’t the outside competition, so our suppliers raised prices very quickly.
“On top of that, 65% of our truck scales are sold into farming and agriculture, which has been underwater,” he added. “This last year was the wettest year on record for farming since 1895. Their fields were underwater and not a lot of farming was going on this year like normal. In addition, tariffs have really hurt the agricultural industry.”
Out of the 280 employees at Cardinal Scale, about two-thirds of those are manufacturing jobs that include skilled positions, welders and general production.
Don Southard, plant manager, said the upcoming remodels will help create more open spaces to not only better suit their employees but also to provide more stocking area to aid in growth.
“With the most recent expansion over the past year, we’ve had some pretty good days and weeks down there at the truck scale area, so it’s definitely proving to me that it’s been a huge improvement,” said Southard. “I think the whole company will improve and business will grow all over, too, when we get it all done.”
