Baseball fans will get the chance to meet players and get autographs on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the Cardinals Caravan comes to the Missouri Southern State University campus.
The free event begins at 11 a.m. in Billingsly Student Center's Connor Ballroom and includes a question-and-answer session with players Lars Nootbar, Zack Thompson and Gordon Graceffo, as well as retired pitchers Randy Flores and Alan Benes. The session will be hosted by Cardinals Caravan emcee Tom Ackerman.
Players will then give autographs to the first 400 children 15 and younger. Line tickets will be available at the front entrance of Billingsly Student Center the morning of the event. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Guests will also receive a free gift from sponsor Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.
The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas will accept donations for raffle tickets for a chance to win Cardinals gift packages and memorabilia. Raffle tickets will be available at the main entrance of Billingsly Student Center and in the Connor Ballroom throughout the event. Winners will be announced during the autograph session.
Parking is available in the MSSU main lot on Newman Road, with handicap-accessible parking in the lot in front of Beimdiek Recreation Center and Willcoxon Health Center entrance.
KGCS-TV will record the presentation for playback at a later date.
