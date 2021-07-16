Health experts say COVID-19 survivors can face life-threatening cardiac issues following their recovery from the disease.
Several studies indicate that many survivors of COVID-19 who weren’t sick enough to be hospitalized have started experiencing some level of heart damage without prior signs of underlying heart disease, according to information provided by Madelyn Alexander, the Missouri regional communications director of the American Heart Association. Health care experts worry that may lead to an increase in heart failure.
“Several reports from other countries, as well as in the United States, suggest risk factors may include high blood pressure, heart disease and history of stroke. The mortality rates in people with these conditions are two to three times higher than in the general population,” the heart association said.
But there isn’t much information regarding how long it might take for COVID-19 survivors to start showing signs of cardiac issues. Many people recovering from COVID-19 typically feel exhausted for a while, and it can be difficult in some cases to determine if the lungs are taking longer to heal than expected or if it could be a cardiac issue, Alexander said.
Some cases, however, are unmistakable. and Joplin hospitals are beginning to see an increase in patients who are suffering from cardiac issues resulting from prior COVID-19 infection.
To help prevent future COVID-19-related cardiac cases, cardiologist Dr. Robert Stauffer, with Freeman Health System, earlier this week issued a call for vaccinations, saying they are the best way to prevent life-threatening heart issues resulting from COVID-19.
“The biggest challenge that we see, which is happening in a lot of young people, is that when COVID gets in the lungs, it causes destruction in the lung tissue,” Stauffer said during a media briefing. “A lot of that is permanent. The lungs are like cotton candy, and it’s just like putting oil on it. They just get gunked up. Then all of a sudden, yes, you’ve survived COVID, (but) now you can’t walk across the room without being short of breath or you’re on oxygen the rest of your life.”
While Stauffer outlined the long-term pulmonary effects some patients face after recovering from COVID-19, he also emphasized the ways the cardiovascular system can be negatively affected by the disease. Because of the virus’s blood-clotting response, Stauffer said, providers are finding young people are having myocardial infarctions — more commonly known as heart attacks — pulmonary embolisms, strokes and myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the muscle of the heart.
Myocarditis often resolves itself during the recovery process, but it can cause other serious acute outcomes such as arrhythmias, cardiac arrest, heart failure and death.
For those who have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are concerned about protecting their hearts, Alexander said, “as soon as it’s safe, make sure to make and keep doctor appointments.”
Stauffer said the best way to prevent COVID-19 and the potential risky cardiac issues following recovery is to get vaccinated.
“We have a chance to finally beat this. We did not have this chance six months ago, but now we can see that because Missouri has the lowest vaccination rate and the highest incidents of the delta variant with COVID coming back,” Stauffer said. “This is not an East Coast thing, it’s not a West Coast thing, it’s not a red state versus blue state, it’s not who you voted for — this is about Joplin and the Four-States Area doing what is right and rising up to this crisis we have.”
