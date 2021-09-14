The Freeman Health System caregiver support group will host guest speakers Emily Shores-Maxwell and Lily Moore from Joplin Greenhouse and Coffee Shop on Thursday.
Participants will learn the tools and techniques needed to prepare their gardens for fall and plan for a spring garden. There also will be a fun interactive houseplant activity.
Facilitated by Freeman Geriatric Center social worker Jennifer Berry, the support group meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Freeman East conference rooms. Physical distancing and mask wearing will be practiced.
RSVP to Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or call 417-347-8463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.