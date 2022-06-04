The next meeting of the Freeman caregiver support group will focus on Freeman Advantage, a wellness program that offers activities, exercise groups, travel, educational seminars and discussions with physicians.
The meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Freeman Business Center conference room. Guests should enter through the rear parking lot. Physical distancing and mask wearing will be observed. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.
RSVP to Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or call 417-347-8463.
