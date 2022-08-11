The next meeting of Freeman Health System's caregiver support group will focus on services for senior citizens.
The meeting will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Area Agency on Aging office, 531 E. 15th St. in Joplin. Charlotte Foust, resource development specialist with Area Agency on Aging, Region X, will share information on programs provided by the organization, including Medicare counseling.
Reservations are requested by contacting Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or 417-347-8463.
