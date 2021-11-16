The Freeman Caregiver Support Group will present attorney Luke Boyer, from the Boyer Law Firm, during the group's monthly meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Freeman Hospital East conference rooms.
Boyer will discuss options for planning a trust or will. He will also talk about the importance of having power-of-attorney documents.
The support group is facilitated by Jennifer Berry, assistant director of adult outpatient services at Ozark Center. Physical distancing and mask wearing are practiced. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.
RSVP to Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or 417-347-8463.
