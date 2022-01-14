To help people find the specialized medical equipment they need, Grace Baptist Church in Joplin has created a medical loan closet.
The Freeman Health System caregiver support group will welcome the loan closet founder, Nicole Watson, to discuss how the program works during its upcoming meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Freeman Business Center conference rooms.
Guests should enter from the rear parking lot. Physical distancing and mask wearing will be practiced. Refreshments and door prizes are provided.
RSVP to Kathy Mason at kdmason@freemanhealth.com or call 417-347-8463.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.