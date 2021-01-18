PITTSBURG, Kan. — Small businesses and local governments weren’t the only things saved by federal CARES Act funds last year.
It also assisted the arts, including the Colonial Fox Theatre in Pittsburg, which recently received a grant of $20,000 to support staff retention and cover other costs. The Colonial Fox Theatre is owned by a nonprofit organization that aims to make the 1920 theater a cultural center for the community.
The immediate, one-time grant was awarded by the Kansas Creative Arts Industries, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Commerce and the National Endowment for the Arts to arts nonprofit organizations facing financial hardships as a result of the pandemic.
“Grants such as this one to the Colonial Fox Theatre Foundation are an important part of the National Endowment for the Arts’ work to ensure people in communities both large and small across the nation have the opportunity to experience the arts,” said Mary Anne Carter, who chairs the National Endowment for the Arts, in a statement.
Some people argue that art isn't essential and shouldn’t receive federal assistance. But, Carter said, the arts and culture play an integral role in the U.S. economy. It contributed $877.8 billion, or 4.5%, to the nation’s gross domestic product in 2017 and employed over 5 million workers who collectively earned $405 billion.
“The arts account for thousands of Kansas jobs and play a critical role in creating a high quality of life in Kansas,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said in a statement. “Ensuring this sector isn’t overlooked during the COVID-19 pandemic is an important step as we rebuild the Kansas economy.”
Vonnie Corsini, executive director of Colonia Fox Theatre Foundation, said art is the lifeline in a society and that many people have been turning to the arts for comfort during the pandemic.
“The arts organizations are not any different than small businesses,” she said. “We require funding to do the work. It’s so wonderful that the lawmakers understand that, and we were able to get help.”
The foundation is restoring the theater. The integrity of the building has been preserved, and volunteers helped keep it from deteriorating.
“All of these things came together, and we ended up with a plan to move forward with the renovation of the theater,” Corsini said. “This is what we’re focused on, and we’re working on developing fundraisers. It’s time to make the Colonial Fox Theatre an active part of downtown Pittsburg.”
Other CARES Act funding, such as from the Paycheck Protection Program, was also awarded to the Colonial Fox, Corsini said.
