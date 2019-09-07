CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Asbell Excavating and Trucking will construct Carl Junction’s new veterans memorial, which will be located on the east side of Memorial Park along Summit Street.
The Carl Junction City Council recently approved Asbell’s bid of $34,932 for the project. The project received a total of two bids — the second from Dalton-Killinger Construction Co. in Joplin for a total of $41,251.
“We will have a contract at the next meeting for an ordinance,” said Steve Lawver, city administrator.
The memorial will feature a round concrete base, seven flag poles, seven bronze medallions and plaques, as well as four park benches, lights and earthwork. The bronze medallions will be placed directly behind the corresponding flag for each military branch.
LaDonna Allen, city councilwoman, said that the goal is to start construction next month and have the memorial completed by Veterans Day in November.
Allgeier, Martin and Associates Inc. completed the sketches, specification and overall site plan for the memorial. The engineering firm estimated the project would cost around $34,227.
The low bid gives the city some extra wiggle room because officials have budgeted $50,000 for the entire project. A majority of the monies will be used from the capital improvement fund, officials said.
The veterans memorial has been a goal for the city for several decades and was recently brought to the forefront after years of saving.
Next meeting
The Carl Junction City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at City Hall.
