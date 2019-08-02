Carl Junction Archery Team shoots above and beyond in championship tournament

Ivy Walton (left), a senior at Carl Junction, was the top female archer in the High School Girls Division and Overall Girls Division at the National Archery in the Schools Championship in July in Nashville, Tenn. Paige Robbins, a sophomore at Simon Kenton High School in Kentucky, competed against Walton and won the Bull's-eye tiebreaker for first place in the High School Division. COURTESY | CHELSI LEGGETT