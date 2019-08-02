Carl Junction Archery Team shoots above and beyond in championship tournament

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Archers from Carl Junction High School closed out the 2019 season with a successful run at last month's National Archery in the Schools Championship, where they placed ninth overall in their division in both the 3D and Bull's-eye competitions.
Missouri archers participated in the tournament through the Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program, which is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation in partnership with numerous schools and organizations across the state. MoNASP, an affiliate of NASP, promotes education, self-esteem and physical activity for students in grades fourth through 12th.
A group of 13 Carl Junction High School student archers traveled to Tennessee to compete against thousands of the top archers from the United States and Canada. The tournament was held July 25-27 at the Music City Center in Nashville.
Several students on the team had prior commitments and were unable to attend, but high school archery coach Chelsi Leggett said it didn’t hold them back.
“I thought it was really great,” Leggett said. “We didn’t take a full team. Generally, we have 20 to 24, so there wasn’t a lot of room for error, if you will, but I thought it went really well.”
Ivy Walton, a senior at Carl Junction High School, was the top female archer in the High School Girls Division and Overall Girls Division. She then placed second in Bull's-eye after a tie-breaker shootout with Paige Robbins, a sophomore from Simon Kenton High School in Kentucky.
Walton also placed third in the High School Girls Division in the 3D Championships with a score of 294.
“It was pretty extraordinary what she walked away with,” Leggett said. “She got her choice of a Matthews Hunting Archery bow. She got a dozen arrows custom from Easton Archery, who’s a big sponsor of the NASP Program and two Morrell targets. I’m going to miss her because she was only with us for two years, but she accomplished a lot.”
Other top shooters in the championships were Jeremiah Jones, a sophomore at Carl Junction, and Jackson Sargent, a freshman at Carl Junction. Jones scored 292 points in Bull's-eye and 283 in 3D. Sargent scored 289 points in Bull's-eye and 286 in 3D.
The student athletes practiced for about two to three months at Outback Archery of Joplin after the March state championships, at which Carl Junction High School was named state champions in Bull's-eye and placed third in the 3D tournament.
Jones and Walton will be the first two students from Carl Junction to compete Aug. 8-9 in the NASP/IBO Outdoor World 3D Challenge in Snowshoe, West Virginia.
“It’s the same setup that they compete with, but now they’re taking it outdoors, and they’ll shoot in any inclement weather,” Leggett said.
