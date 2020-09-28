Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce names new executive director

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A new face has been added to the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce team.
Cavanaugh Studyvin, of Carl Junction, was tabbed for the executive director post by the chamber board of directors last week. Her first day was Monday. Studyvin, a Carthage native, said it’s great to be living in and working with Southwest Missouri communities. Ashley Butcher, who had held the post since February 2019, resigned recently.
“I was born and raised in Carthage,” Studyvin said. “I’ve spent my whole life here. Now that I live in Carl Junction, I’ve really fallen in love with it.”
She earned her bachelor’s degree in theater from Stephens College in Columbia. She graduated in 2007 from Carthage High School, where she met her husband, Erick. The two lived in New York for nearly nine years; Studyvin worked at Kidville, a children’s enrichment center, while Erick attended medical school.
“I was a big-city girl, and I loved people and the fast pace, but as years progressed, I realized how much I missed the small town,” she said. “I miss the community and that local feel where you go someplace and someone knows your name. We knew that all of our family was here and that we wanted to come back.”
In May, the Studyvins moved to Carl Junction to be closer to family. While working at Kidville, Studyvin was the member service director and transitioned to head of publishing. She said that gave her great experience for the role as chamber executive director.
“I did marketing and talked to the media, did community relations and event planning for over seven years,” she said. “This is how I spent my career in New York, and I felt that my experience with that, even in a big city, helped tremendously. And my theater background has helped me talk to people and with public speaking.”
What she’s most excited about the job is the opportunity to meet everyone and get involved in the area. Studyvin said the chamber is launching an improved newsletter and educational events for members. She also aims to increase the chamber’s social media presence.
“I think social media is huge right now and especially in times of COVID when people aren’t out and about,” she said. “I also want to help a chamber business figure out social media in these times.”
