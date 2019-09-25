CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The leaves may not be changing colors yet, but the Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce already is celebrating the fall season with an inaugural event on tap for the community.
After thousands of people turned out to the downtown area during the chamber’s first year of Second Tuesday, the local organization is continuing to ride the wave of success with Octoberfest on Main. The family friendly event is slated from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, along the 100 to 200 blocks of South Main Street, the same location as Second Tuesday.
“The chamber’s adding to our momentum of the Second Tuesday events this summer by doing Octoberfest on Main,” said Lisa Knutzen, the chamber’s economic development director. “It’s free to attend and kids are encouraged to wear a costume and trick or treat on Main Street.”
Carl Junction’s Octoberfest will feature lots of candy, vendors, arts and crafts, food trucks, music and more. Children will have the opportunity to collect sweets from participating vendors and show off their best set of Halloween outfits while parading down "Treat Street." The event has 15 vendors and eight food trucks signed up so far, but more are being accepted.
City employees have begun decorating the lamp posts along Main Street with seasonal banners reading, "Fall in love with CJ." Knutzen said with the weather being a little cooler, they hope to have good attendance. Second Tuesday, which was held in June, July and August, drew crowd sizes of anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 people, even though temperatures were in the 80s and 90s.
Knutzen said the chamber aims to have a similar community response with its inaugural Octoberfest.
“We want to see the community come out and have fun, give the kids some activities to do and to just have a great time on Main Street again,” she said. "The fall is real busy with different community activities, so we're trying it out to see how it goes."
The Carl Junction Chamber will also be selling pumpkins and fall mums during Octoberfest, with proceeds to be used to fund future Main Street events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.