CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce has some big plans for 2022, when it plans to launch a communitywide project to benefit local nonprofit organizations and high school students.
The Chamber Project is the group’s first combined service project event and fundraiser for the chamber's scholarship fund, which will award two local graduating seniors with $500 scholarships.
The project has been a longtime goal for executive director Cavanaugh Studyvin since she joined the chamber team in September 2020. Studyvin said this is the chamber's way of giving back to the communities that give endless support year-round.
“The Chamber Project was on my bucket list of things I wanted to do here at the chamber,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to do a service giveback project, and it has been a while since we were able to give scholarships to our graduating Carl Junction seniors. I wanted to figure out how we could fund-raise, but how could we also give back to local nonprofits with service projects. This is how it came to be.”
The chamber and volunteers will venture out into surrounding communities from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 12, to complete a variety of service projects for nonprofits including Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.
“We’ll be helping organizations with organizing, painting or cleaning — whether it be inside or outside,” Studyvin said. “These are the odd projects that have been on their list, but they haven’t been able to do them or don’t have the manpower. We’ll be helping out the Ronald McDonald House with spring cleaning. We’re also going to be working with the Habitat’s ReStore to help them organize donations.
“The added layer on top of it is we are raising money for our scholarship funds. This is where our sponsorships come into place because a portion of each sponsorship goes into that scholarship fund. Our school district supports us 110%, and we want to be able to give back to them to help foster future leaders in our community.”
The two $500 scholarships will be awarded in 2022. Recipients must be a senior at Carl Junction High School and have future education and career goals outlined, as well as a long-term plan for the future.
“There’s no requirement that you have to obtain a four-year degree,” Studyvin said. “It’s open to anyone who wants to pursue postsecondary education like a trade or technical school, junior college or a four-year university. We want to know what their goals are and what kind of career they’re looking for later down the line.”
Stone’s Corner Pharmacy is the presenting sponsor for the Chamber Project. Other sponsors include Kraft Insurance Services, 360° Auto Service, Southwest Missouri Bank, Bittner Property Management, Joplin Metro Credit Union, Republic Services and Liberty Utilities.
Volunteers also are being sought. Volunteers who sign up by Friday, Jan. 14, are guaranteed a T-shirt. Register at carljunctioncc.com/chamberproject/#!form/Volunteers.
Studyvin said the chamber is still looking for additional nonprofits of any size that may need assistance. For more information, call the chamber office at 417-649-8846.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.