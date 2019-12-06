CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Youngsters at Footprints and Friends Preschool Inc. in Joplin were eager to get their hands dirty Friday, making seed balls that will be planted in Carl Junction’s new wildflower park this weekend.
The seed balls will be pressed into the ground by the community during a “seed stomp” from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, following the Christmas parade, at the new wildflower park location on Joplin Street across from the Public Works Department. Visitors can also participate in a monarch migration game and sign the Monarch Garden Pledge.
Kim Bartlett, co-chair of the Carl Junction Cultivators Garden Club’s wildflower committee, placed clumps of soil and wildflower seeds in front of the preschoolers, and their little hands went to work, rolling the mixture of dirt and native seeds in their palms to make dozens of mini black balls.
Bartlett said she came up with the seed stomp in order to get the entire community involved. At the event, participants will purposely stomp the seed balls into the ground, where they’ll freeze over during the winter. This gives the clusters of wildflowers and native grasses the chance to settle into the ground and prepare for growth in the spring.
Several other groups helped make seed balls, including students with Carl Junction’s Leo Club and children at the First Baptist Church Early Learning Center. If anyone missed out on the chance to make seeds ball, don’t fret — there will be plenty more opportunities, Bartlett said.
“We’ll be continuing to do this, and we’ll have annual seeds that we’ll be using to engage kids throughout the next season,” she said. “We’ll do another festival in May where they can come out and add to the garden.”
The park, which spans about 2 acres, is located across the street from the water treatment plant. An array of flowers and grasses will be planted in the area including milkweed, compass plants, tickseed sunflowers, foxglove beardtongue and rattlesnake master. Bartlett said she’d like to see this open the door to additional educational opportunities for school groups and organizations.
The wildflower park has been named Mammoth Prairie Park to highlight the mammoth fossils found in the area more than a century ago. The large majestic beasts had once roamed the Ozarks, and mammoth fossils were discovered in a mine on land owned by Carl Junction businessman Silas A. Stuckey in 1892, according to Globe archives.
Pollinator help
The idea for a wildflower park was first pitched by Liberty Utilities-Empire District over the summer as part of its Power to the Pollinators initiative, a program launched in the fall of 2018 to help improve pollinator habitats throughout its service areas.
“Pollinators are losing habitat, and it’s for a variety of reasons, but at Liberty Utilities, we manage about 7,000 miles of transmission and distribution line,” said Jillian Curtis, Liberty Utilities media coordinator. “That’s a lot of right-of-way that’s out there with growth on it. We don’t only manage those lines and trim trees but we’re trying to utilize that land in order to do beneficial things.”
The company pitched the project to the Carl Junction City Council earlier this year, and council members adopted the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, a nationwide effort to promote the restoration of milkweed and nectar plants to feed the insects on their migratory routes. The Carl Junction Cultivators Garden Club serves as the community sponsor of the project.
Seeds were provided by Liberty Utilities, which will also maintain the park year-round. Curtis said Liberty aims to implement a small walking trail around the park as well.
Vegetation crews with Liberty Utilities spent Friday afternoon prepping the Mammoth Prairie Park site by outlining the seed stomp areas in paint, smoothing over the ground and spraying herbicide to prepare for the native grasses and flowers. They also installed a signature butterfly that will serve as a waystation for migrating pollinators.
“Our vegetation department, their goal is to really be able to not only provide good pollinator habitat but to also help beautify our local communities,” Curtis said.
Other pollinator gardens
Another pollinator garden created by the Liberty Utilities pollinators program is located at Landreth Park in Joplin. This year, the company also partnered with Baxter Springs and Columbus in Southeast Kansas to plant gardens around the cities’ welcome signs.
