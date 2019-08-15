CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Power of Play project has a chance to win a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant for the second consecutive year, but it needs help from the public.
By visiting the website neighborhoodassist.com, individuals with an email address can cast up to 10 votes per day for the Power of Play until the deadline of Friday, Aug. 23. Power of Play is competing against 200 other education, safety and community development projects nationwide in the effort to win $25,000. Each cause that places in the top 40 by the deadline will receive the grant.
Power of Play was launched two years ago by groups of Carl Junction teachers, staff and community members who saw a need for playgrounds at district schools that can be accessible by every child, regardless of physical capabilities. The all-inclusive playground could be used by students of all mobility levels.
The current playgrounds at Carl Junction schools are outfitted with mulch flooring and equipment with stairs. The three-phase project calls for renovating the three existing playground areas in the district to include rubber surfacing and play structures that can be used by all children.
Heather Linscheid, Power of Play project manager and occupational therapist for the school district, submitted the grant proposal to State Farm last summer. The agency reviewed 2,000 submissions and chose the Power of Play as one of the top 200. Linscheid said this will be its last year of eligibility to compete for the grant.
“We won it last year, and it’s the same grant,” Linscheid said. “They said we could do two consecutive years but not any more than that, so this is kind of our last chance.”
The $25,000 grant would be used to help fund the second phase of the project to upgrade the playground area used by kindergarten, first grade and early childhood students. The estimated budget for this phase is approximately $500,000, and the phase would affect students ages 3 to 7.
“The money will go to new, accessible structures for phase two,” Linscheid said. “We’re hoping to gain all of that funding for that phase in the next two years, but I’m not certain that will happen. This would be the jump-start for that.”
How to vote
In order to vote, an individual must be at least 18, a U.S. resident and have a valid email address. Participants will create an account with a password and can vote up to 10 times per day for each email address. People can vote all 10 times with one click. Those who voted last year can click on “forget password” to immediately receive a new one.
“If one person has 10 email addresses, they can use each one to vote, so that means 100 votes,” Linscheid said. “They have a leaderboard where everyone can see where the projects currently stand. I just looked it up (Thursday afternoon), and we were No. 73. We really need to kick it up a notch. Last year, I believe we placed in the top 10 (overall).”
The group broke ground on the first phase of the project over the spring, and play equipment and structures have been erected during the summer. Wet weather and the tornado pushed the project completion date back from August to September. Linscheid said a ribbon-cutting for the completion of phase one is tentatively being planned for this fall.
