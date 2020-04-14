Carl Junction High School coach lauded by colleagues

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The consensus among Aaron Fowler's peers is that he was a great asset as a coach and an even greater asset as a person.
Fowler, 47, died Friday at his home in Carl Junction after a hard-fought battle with cancer. The five-year paraprofessional, teachers aide and coach at Carl Junction High School was remembered by his colleagues on Tuesday as a man who was admired and beloved by his family, players and coaching staff.
"Our community is heartbroken right now, which should tell you all you need to know about the type of person Aaron was and the value he brought to this school and football team," said Doug Buckmaster, athletics director and head football coach at the high school.
Buckmaster described Fowler, the Bulldogs' running backs coach, as a humble and diligent man who had a passion for Friday nights in the fall.
"I believe he got into coaching because it's what his father (Joe Fowler) did," Buckmaster said. "So he was kind of like a throwback coach from watching his father growing up. No matter what we asked of him, he'd just get in there and get the job done. No questions asked.
"He loved the daily grind that led up to each game, and he loved the games even more. His family would always be in the stands, and you could often find his daughter, Aubreigh, running around somewhere on the field or around the stadium. Then after the game, his family would come down to the field, hug him and talk. His family adored him — there's no doubt about that."
Fowler joined the Carl Junction football staff as a volunteer shortly after Buckmaster took the head coaching reins in 2014. He also coached junior high basketball in the winter and worked programs at Turnaround Ranch in the summer.
"He joined us and people immediately just gravitated toward him," said Brendan Gubera, Carl Junction offensive line coach. "He was a guy who came in eager. He didn't want to act like he knew everything or belonged right off the bat. He came in with the mindset that he wanted to learn and wanted to be a part of something that was special in the community. And I can tell you that he absolutely loved the kids."
"He was a very grateful person, and it all boiled back to him wanting to pay thanks to us coaches without patting himself on the back," Gubera said. "What he did as a volunteer was probably a lot better than what a lot of us did as paid coaches.
"As you talk to kids on the team and kids in the community, they express the same desire and feelings about Aaron. They just loved him. The thing that hurts the most is these kids are going to miss him."
"He was a pretty soft-spoken guy," said Adam Merrell, wide receivers coach at the high school. "He was a lunch pail guy — the type of guy who was going to show up every day, work hard and never complain. He clearly cared for his players and was really good at forming relationships with them. He loved them, and they loved him right back."
Joey Dankleson, a first year assistant coach and former player for the Carl Junction football program, posted a video to Twitter on Monday saying Fowler was "a fixture at high school basketball and football games" for years.
"I've known Aaron since I was a kid," he said. "He's always been around CJ sports events. ... The one year I got to coach with him was awesome. He was a great guy to have on the staff. Coming in as a young kid — I think I was only 20 years old when I started coaching at CJ — I never thought he viewed me as a kid. He always viewed me as someone on the staff, and I really appreciated that from him.
"We're going to play this next season for him. He's always going to be in our hearts and on our minds not only this year, but probably for the rest of the time that I coach."
Fowler graduated in 1991 from Neosho High School. He attended Southern Arkansas University for two years and then attended Missouri Southern State University. He was also active in sports, including baseball, football and basketball.
Family
Aaron Fowler married Jamie Parker on Nov. 13, 2004; she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Paxon Fowler and Austin Begey; two daughters, Destinee Fowler and Aubreigh Fowler; and numerous other family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.