As several area towns, including Neosho and Carl Junction, held their Christmas parades over the weekend, participants and spectators were glad to celebrate but wary of the coronavirus.
The route for Neosho’s “Storybook Christmas” parade on Saturday was extended to make social distancing easier. The streets were lined with spectators, many with children. The parade featured floats representing local businesses, school groups, churches and families.
“It seems better than last year, I think," said Danielle Combs, who has brought her children to the parade for as long as she's lived in Neosho. "Or maybe we’re all just so excited to get out and get to do something.”
Combs said her favorite part of the parade was getting to see her family "just happy and out and doing something ... with something so traditional.”
Bonnie Bickford said the parade was "wonderful and amazing." Her daughter, a cheerleader and senior in high school, has been in the parade every year since third grade. This year, Bickford sat with her dog, Angel, in her usual spot by the library while her family handed out hot dogs at their church.
Nearby, Donna Barber and her husband watched the parade from the library parking lot, a few yards uphill from the rest of the crowd. They regularly attend the parade to see their grandchildren in the 4-H float, but this year they were careful to keep their distance. Barber said she was glad for her grandchildren’s sake that the parade had continued as planned, but she would have understood if it had been canceled.
One float was a trailer of about 20 family members sitting on hay bales. Terri Moser said her family wanted to tell the community how important family is, especially amid a pandemic.
“We need it worse than ever,” Moser said. “And being with your family through all of this is what’s gotten all of us through it.”
Beers and Gears, a Neosho biking club associated with Indian Springs Brewing Co., also brought a large group. Riding on lighted bicycles and wearing reindeer antlers, members was glad to be out together advertising their club.
“This is the best group of people,” member Susan Eberle said. “We have such a good time.”
Carl Junction parade
Carl Junction’s “Christmas on Main Street” parade took place on Sunday with added virus precautions, said Leona Strice, chair of the Lions Club's Christmas parade committee. Entries were asked not to throw candy from vehicles, the route was extended, and spectators were encouraged to wear masks and remain distanced.
“We need the Christmas spirit in Carl Junction,” Strice said. “People need something to get them in the mood for Christmas. ... So many things have been canceled that people are needing it.”
When the parade began, there were about 10 entries, including the junior high and high school marching bands, the fire station honor guard and a firetruck with Santa Claus sponsored by Just Call Jo Realty. Darci Wise, who helped register entries, remembered having closer to 50 entries in the past, but she believed that a small parade was better than none.
“Things are just different this year,” Wise said. “We wanted to give people an opportunity to get out and enjoy the parade in a sense of normalcy.”
Spectator Marsha Ramm said she was glad to have a parade when other cities, including Joplin, had canceled theirs. She brought two of her children, but she made sure they wore masks and distanced themselves from others.
“I’m still happy as can be to see it,” Ramm said. “It was nice to see faces.”
Hailey Rhodes, a first grade teacher, said she loves to see her students and feel the community atmosphere at the parade. She said that though the parade was smaller, she didn’t feel like the quality was damaged.
“It’s fun, and it’s festive,” she said. “And the kids love it. ... We come every year.”
Alexis Prater walked with the Joplin Humane Society in both the Neosho and Carl Junction parades. She said the animal shelter is eager to publicize the many animals up for adoption, and the parades' size was not an issue.
“With what’s going on, it’s probably better that it’s smaller," she said. "We still are going to be out here, and getting our involvement in. ... We just appreciate everybody else being here to see it.”
