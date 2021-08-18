Two Southwest Missouri teachers are among 17 semifinalists for the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year award, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Wednesday.
Rachel Hensley, a gifted teacher in Carl Junction, and Gina M. Naas, a school counselor in Nevada, are named as semifinalists.
The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact excellent teachers have on their students, state officials said. The list of semifinalists includes teachers from multiple grade levels and subject areas and represents all of the state’s nine regional professional development center areas.
The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the announcement of 35 Regional Teachers of the Year. The state will reveal the finalists for the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year award on Sept. 2.
