CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In-person learning, virtual learning or blended learning are the three educational options Carl Junction parents will have to choose from by Aug. 14 for the upcoming school year, which begins Aug. 24.
The school district’s back-to-school plan was created last week by a group of 45 teachers, support staff, school nurses, administrators, parents and health professionals. It also was approved by the Board of Education.
“We had 45 people put in almost 400 hours of work combined on the plan, so I was very impressed by the work our group did,” Superintendent Phillip Cook said. “Hopefully, we covered everything, but I know that we didn’t. But it’s definitely a great starting point for us and as we learn more, it will cause us to adjust that plan as we move forward.”
A recent school survey reported about 83% of parents are comfortable with sending their students back for in-person learning with safety precautions. Teachers also had the opportunity to give input.
“I know Carthage and Neosho said they had similar results (from parent surveys) as we did,” Cook said. “That was the family survey. With staff, we didn’t survey intentionally, but we asked our teacher representatives from each building to gather information, comments and concerns from their colleagues. When they went in to build their building-level plans initially, they would have that as a resource to fall back on.”
Pandemic-related procedures to be used throughout the buildings this year include the requirement of masks when social distancing can’t be accomplished and students remaining in cohort groups when possible.
“We’re trying to keep our classes cohorted and asking our teachers to have seating arrangements, so kids sit in the same place each day and have the same students around them,” Cook said. “I would say, in general, our plans aren’t going to be any different than most other districts."
Learning options
Parents will have two main learning options to choose from: in-person learning or virtual learning. The blended learning option allows students to attend in-person instruction at an allotted time for certain subjects like physical education or art. Parents can also choose to homeschool their children, but they wouldn’t be enrolled with the district.
For meals, elementary students in kindergarten and first grade will receive throwaway containers and eat breakfast and lunch in their classrooms. Students in the second through sixth grades will eat either in the cafeteria or in their classrooms. At the junior high and high school level, meals will be eaten in the cafeteria and other locations to ensure social distancing.
As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the district is asking parents to pick up and drop off students at school. While riding the bus, students are required to wear masks and will have assigned seats. The buses also won’t be rotated.
“If they ride a bus in the morning, then that’s what they’re going to ride in the afternoon,” Cook said. “This is for tracking reasons, to keep the cohort groups together. If we do have one student that’s exposed, and they rode two buses, then that doubles the number of students who possibly could have been exposed to the virus.”
Hand sanitizer will be available in classrooms, offices and buses. Students will be required to wash their hands multiple times a day, and classroom doors will stay open to allow proper ventilation. Water fountains will not be available, but students can use bottle filling stations.
“We’re also increasing our custodial staff temporarily to help with some additional cleanings,” Cook said. “We’ll be disinfecting every two days because our disinfectants are good for 48 hours, same on our buses."
