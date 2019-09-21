CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — City workers have been repairing erosion damage, and Center Creek Park is ready to play its staring role as the venue for the 22nd annual Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival from Friday through Sunday.
City Administrator Steve Lawver said the heavy rains that drenched the area earlier this spring sent Center Creek out of its banks, eroded the banks of the creek, damaged a road around the park and scoured a drainage stream that runs through the middle of the park.
He said flooding at Center Creek Park is not unusual, but the damage from the flooding was more severe than most years, but that the park is ready to play host to Carl Junction’s signature outdoor event.
“The water was about a third of the way up into the park,” Lawver said. “The park usually floods two or three times a year, so we’re used to fixing it. We’ve got rock on the banks of the creek, and the road around the park is repaired.”
John Brintnall, a Corpus Christi, Texas, resident who grew up in Carl Junction, discovered the Bluegrass Festival about three years ago. Now the festival is a good reason to come home and see his parents and other family.
“The timing is good for me,” Brintnall said. “I make it back to Missouri as often as I can to see family. I’ll be back at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but I’ve been at my job for so long I have weeks of vacation saved up, so I burn one to come see the festival.”
Brintnall’s parents live in rural Jasper County south of Carl Junction, and he comes to see them every chance he gets.
He said he’s been a bluegrass music fan all his life, and he spends all day at the event on Saturday with his father-in-law, Carl Junction resident Tom Harding.
“He enjoys bluegrass too, and the first time we came three years ago, we left early, and I really regretted that,” Brintnall said. “Last year, we made a whole day of it and loved it. I grew up with bluegrass music, growing up in the Ozarks and going to Silver Dollar City when we could. I love it so much my kids even got me a banjo last year, and I’m learning how to play it.”
Brintnall said the event reminds him of his childhood, growing up on Cambridge Street not far from Center Creek Park.
“When I was a kid growing up, there always used to be a fall festival in that park, and I would always attend it,” he said. “The Bluegrass Festival brings back fond memories of that time.”
Ashley Butcher, executive director of the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce and one of the organizers of the festival, said the event draws between 10,000 and 15,000 people per year to this town of 8,000 people.
She said 13 bands will play at the event over the three days, three bands on Friday night, nine on Saturday and one more Sunday afternoon.
“We’re bringing in fairly large bluegrass bands and we’re putting on this fairly large event to try to bring people into Carl Junction,” Butcher said. "A lot of people who are seeing the bluegrass festival, they don’t even know where Carl Junction is. So, it’s about putting Carl Junction on the map and letting people know, yeah, Joplin is there, but there are other smaller towns around Joplin that offer pretty cool events also.”
