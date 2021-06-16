CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — After 36 years in law enforcement, Carl Junction police Chief Delmar Haase said Wednesday he will retire July 6.
He plans to continue to work in some capacity. He has taught at the Missouri Southern State University Law Enforcement Academy for 20 years and will continue to do that, he said. But he's giving up the full-time job to have more time for activities other than work.
Haase started in law enforcement at a young age after working in the automotive business.
"It was a pretty good living but I wanted something different," he said of his decision to become a police officer. He decided to pursue policing as a career because he knew some officers. He took classes at the Missouri Southern and landed his first opportunity with the Joplin Police Department in April 1985.
"I'll always be grateful to Joplin people because I got such good training and experience there that I probably would not have gotten at other places," Haase said. He made his way up through different positions and worked in drug interdiction in the 1990s.
"Joplin was important because it taught me a lot about what to do and it taught me what not to do. And I worked with a lot of different chiefs over there."
After serving as a lieutenant at the Joplin department, he became eligible for a 20-year retirement at the same time that an opening came up at the Carl Junction department for a chief.
He's glad he made the choice to accept that job, going to work there May 2, 2005.
"It's a great city," he said of Carl Junction. "It's a great place to live, a great place to work. I've been fortunate enough to work with a lot of officers, bringing in young people and teaching them the job. Several of them went on to bigger departments, and several of them have stayed here. So it's really been a great time."
Mementos of those years surround Haase in his office.
A framed letter of apology from a reporter who misidentified him in a news story as a murder suspect hangs on one of his walls. Nearby is a framed copy of a photo of Mickey Mantle at bat at Joplin's Joe Becker Stadium with newspaper clippings of games there and a photograph of the old Redings Mill bridge taken by a prominent photographer.
There are personal items including a drafting table that belonged to his grandfather, an electrician who had his own shop. There is also the usual array of family photos, books and framed badges. All those will go home with him a little at a time between now and his last day on the job.
"I would have never dreamed when I started this in 1985 that I would still be doing this today," he said.
What's kept him on that thin blue line so long? Like so many in his field, he's worked nights and weekends and holidays over the years when others were with their families.
"I like police work," he said. "I like working with people." He enjoys seeing those he's trained go on to their own successes.
"It's been good starting people's careers and getting them developed," he said. "I'm proud of some of the guys who have moved on to bigger places."
