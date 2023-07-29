CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Despite the challenge of a staffing shortage, Carl Junction’s police chief says the department continues to build a strong relationship with the community.
Chief Mark McCall has been with the department for 22 years. He started out as a patrolman, became a sergeant, then assistant chief. He assumed duties as chief at the end of 2021.
As more housing goes up in Carl Junction and the population grows, one of McCall’s goals is to bring the department up to 12 or 13 officers. It currently has a shortage, as many agencies do. McCall said the department is slotted for 11 full-time officers, and they now have three open positions.
McCall noted many of the police shortages started with the defund the police movement, then the pandemic. There’s a different generation of people not wanting to do shift work, be away from families and work holidays, he said.
It’s getting harder to find people willing to commit to the time demands of an officer’s job, McCall said. Pay is also a big issue. In a small bedroom community like Carl Junction, revenue for the department is based on taxes. It’s tough being competitive in pay, especially with the increases in minimum wages in other jobs, McCall said.
“We’re looking for anything to entice people to come here and make our jobs more efficient,” McCall said. “The more people you add to the town, you get more calls for service.”
In order to bring in more interest, McCall said the department is looking at a take-home-car program for officers. It’s an expensive endeavor that will take time, but McCall believes it will make the department more attractive to applicants. The department is also looking at an increase in pay.
The Carl Junction Police Department is also keeping on the leading edge of advancing technology, McCall said. They’re working to get computers in vehicles, and recently started using digital ticket writers, a move officers say they like.
McCall said one of the department’s strengths is community interaction, which is a big part of police work.
“Right now, I think we have a good community relationship,” McCall said. “The citizens, for the most part, are really receptive to us. I just want to keep that going.”
The department’s biggest community program is the annual Shop with a Cop event. This is a holiday program in which children get the opportunity to go to a store with an officer and purchase presents for their family with money donated by community members.
Children are nominated through the school district and by community members. McCall said the event helps 220 kids annually, with $120 available per kid for shopping.
Another community outreach is the drug-take-back program. There’s a box in the department’s lobby that can be accessed 24 hours a day. People can bring unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medication and dispose of it safely there.
With two school resource officers on staff, interaction with students is a big focus for the department. One officer is assigned to junior high and high school, while another is assigned to kindergarten through sixth grade. These officers are present at many community and sporting events, and teach classes in school.
“You have kids you meet around town who ask if a certain officer is working today,” McCall said. “It gives them a positive interaction with the officers. From the time they start school to the time they leave, they can have interactions with the officers.”
McCall said some interactions, like when the police might be called to a child’s house, might not be positive. The SRO interaction in schools creates a positive experience.
McCall remembers a recent call assisting Jasper County at a house where some children with autism resided. The children didn’t respond well to loud commands or stressful situations, but the SROs showed up and were able to take care of the children during the situation.
The department has also found great success with reuniting lost pets and their owners on Facebook, McCall said. The department houses the lost animals for a short period of time for a small fee, saving the owners money from a larger fee charged by the shelters.
On this year’s 20th anniversary of the 2003 Carl Junction tornado, McCall remembers that night well. He was the assistant chief on duty. Even though his house was hit by the tornado, McCall immediately took on emergency response because the police chief was out of town.
He remembers an immediate community response, not just from Carl Junction but also places like Webb City, Carthage and Joplin.
“It’s very unsettling,” McCall said. “Of course, it’s a scary incident. Other agencies came in to assist us, which we’re very appreciative of. The community, and the surrounding communities, came together and we all helped each other out. Even though it was a bad situation, you see the good in people and the other communities also. Everybody’s willing to help, I firmly believe we live in a good area.”
