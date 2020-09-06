CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — As patrol cameras become more vital to policing operations, the Carl Junction Police Department is aiming to update its 7-year-old system.
The department is requesting 24 in-car camera systems and 15 body cameras from the city's budget and finance committee. The City Council could vote on the proposal at its Sept. 15 meeting.
Body cameras have increasingly been used by police over the past decade following several high-profile killings of Black people by mostly white officers in places like Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore. When a Missouri grand jury in 2014 decided not to charge a white officer in Ferguson who fatally shot 18-year-old Michael Brown, his family called for police nationwide to use cameras.
Several departments in the area, including Joplin, Webb City and Baxter Springs, Kansas, now use body cameras.
Delmar Haase, Carl Junction police chief, said cameras can benefit both officers and the community, and they can help with public complaints and incident report narratives.
“If someone knows they’re being recorded, they’ll most likely behave differently than if no one had a record of what they were doing," Haase said. “It protects everybody’s rights. It’s also resolved a lot of complaints.”
Why cameras?
Cameras are designed to promote accountability and transparency and reduce officers’ use of force. A survey by the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum found that U.S. law enforcement agencies overwhelmingly support using them. One-third of such agencies now use cameras, and nearly 47% plan to adopt them.
“When body-worn cameras first came out, there was some trepidation among officers that use of cameras would have unintended consequences,” said Chuck Wexler, the group’s executive director, in a statement. “The reality is working cops now feel it is an essential part of defending what they do.”
Mark McCall, Carl Junction assistant police chief, said he feels cameras are a necessity for officers.
“To be honest, I was against cameras when they first came out because I thought it was an invasion of my privacy," he said. "Today, I love them. I want one on me all of the time. It has vindicated us way more than it has hurt us. Honestly, if it’s going to hurt your department, you probably shouldn’t be in the business anyway. I think they’re a great tool to have.”
McCall said technology wears with age, and Carl Junction's cameras have suffered damage from weather, vehicle operations or people resisting arrest.
“They’re 7 years old, and electronics get bigger and better every year," he said. "It’s just time for an upgrade.”
The new car camera system that's being proposed for purchase has a higher video resolution and can be used universally with other cameras. New body cameras would have a longer battery life.
Haase said it would cost approximately $53,000 for the upgrades. The new cameras are built to last 10 years.
“The council knows there’s a need to have it, and we can keep going like we are for a while, but to function, we have to continue to replace equipment here and there,” he said. “If we do this, there shouldn’t be a problem.”
City Administrator Steve Lawver said the budget committee asked the police chief about future needs or technology upgrades earlier this year. He’s optimistic the council will approve the upgrades.
“We’ll either make room in the budget, or we will borrow the money for it,” he said.
Funded by grants
With tight budgets, police departments also rely on grants to purchase equipment such as patrol and body cameras.
The Webb City Police Department originally purchased its body cameras with funds from a Jasper County Law Enforcement Sales Tax grant in 2015, according to Chief Don Melton.
Melton said that because city revenues are limited, the department seeks as many grant opportunities as possible to help supplement equipment purchases, including body camera upgrades. All Webb City police, as well as the school resource officers, are outfitted with the technology.
“We have been able to add in-car cameras to three of our patrol vehicles with funds from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s highway safety grants in 2019,” Melton said in an email. “This year, we have received (funding) from MoDOT’s highway safety grants for an additional three in-car camera systems. This will outfit six of our 16 patrol vehicles assigned to our patrol division. We are applying for funding to outfit the remaining 10 vehicles through other grant sources.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
