CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction officials are hoping the third time will be charm for a use tax proposal they have authorized for the April 7 election.
The Carl Junction City Council voted 7-1 in a meeting earlier this month to propose a 2.5% use tax, the same rate as the local sales tax, on products purchased out of state or through online retailers.
A use tax is applied directly to the person who stores, consumes or uses tangible personal property in Missouri. The use tax does not apply if the purchase is from a Missouri retailer and subject to Missouri sales tax, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue’s website.
This will be the third consecutive year the city of Carl Junction has asked voters to pass a local use tax, which is estimated to generate anywhere from $200,000 to $500,000 annually for the town. Revenue produced by the tax would be divided among the four funds: 1 cent for the general fund, and a half-cent each for the capital projects, parks/stormwater and transportation funds.
The Department of Revenue's website says that towns and counties in Missouri, with voter approval, may impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax. A use tax applies at the location where the property purchased out of state is stored, used or consumed.
Officials in the area say not having a use tax gives online sellers an unfair advantage over local retailers, who are required to collect sales taxes on purchases.
City officials say that the use tax is needed now more than ever because of the financial setbacks from the May 22, 2019, tornado. An EF3 tornado swept through the Briarbrook area of Carl Junction and nearby neighborhoods, damaging more than 300 homes.
Steve Lawver, city administrator, said the city has spent well over $200,000 in reserve funds alone to finance tornado recovery efforts such as tree removal.
“We used up a bunch of our reserves for the tornado recovery, and it would be nice to get those back,” he said. “It will take years to get anything back from FEMA. We’re still doing paperwork for them.”
Mayor Mark Powers said several projects had to be postponed or placed on hold because of lack of funding.
“We were supposed to pave Joplin Street last year, but because of the tornado, we didn’t have the funds,” he said. “We’d like to have the revenue so we could do more for the city. A lot of people don’t like a use tax because more people are buying things online now. But we have more delivery trucks tearing up the streets, and we have to keep maintenance on them. And they’re not paying a dime for that.”
While the spring ballot question will mark the third time for the tax proposal locally, there is no limit on the number of times a use tax may be proposed or on the frequency of those proposals, according to the Missouri Municipal League.
