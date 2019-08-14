Carl Junction’s first year of Second Tuesday a hit among locals, visitors

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce put on its first year of a new community event called Second Tuesday, and officials are ecstatic with how successful it was among locals and visitors from area towns.
Thousands gathered to downtown Carl Junction during the event in June, July and August to partake of Second Tuesday, with dozens of food trucks and vendors lined up and down South Main Street between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Second Tuesday included music, food, entertainment, activities, local artisans, businesses, nonprofit organizations, churches and youth groups. The Carl Junction chamber and area businesses were inspired to create a community event of their own after seeing how well cities such as Joplin and Pittsburg did with their monthly festivities.
Lisa Knutzen, the chamber’s economic development director, said the organization had been planning Second Tuesday for about a year after hearing input from local businesses.
“The idea came from the Main Street merchants, and they brainstormed an activity to bring life back to the summers in Carl Junction in the downtown area,” Knutzen said.
Each monthly event had its own theme. Second Tuesday officially kicked off June 11 with “Music on Main,” and included about 40 vendors, eight food trucks and a DJ. The first day attracted an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 people and was the first community gathering since the EF3 tornado that ripped through the Briarbrook area May 22.
Ashley Butcher, the chamber’s executive director, said they were happy to give people something positive to focus on after the storm that damaged more than 300 homes.
“I think it was definitely something that helped bring people out after such a horrible event and to bring people together," she said. "That’s really the main thing. It’s always nice when you go to these things. It doesn’t matter what town you’re at, you run into people that you haven’t seen in such a long time.”
Knutzen noted how the town had adopted the slogan “We were neighbors, now we’re family” shortly after the tornado that struck downtown Carl Junction in May 2003. The chamber shared the uplifting phrase in its June newsletter after seeing the overwhelming support for residents and homeowners who were affected in the 2019 tornado.
Knutzen said the expression applies to the community today just as much as it did 16 years ago.
“It was a great time to bring the community together and celebrate the recovery after what everybody had gone through with the tornado,” she said of Second Tuesday. “'We were neighbors, now we’re family’ is kind of the same thing that happened after this tornado.”
The July 9 event, “Water Fun,” didn’t have as big of a turnout as the previous one, but Butcher said that could’ve been partly because of the scorching heat that day. The school’s football team operated a dunk tank station, and vendors had games inside of small kiddie pools.
The last event on Tuesday of this week, “Games on Main,” wrapped up the season by drawing over 60 vendors, 14 food trucks and at least 1,500 people. Butcher said they had to add an extra block on Main Street to accommodate the growing numbers.
“If we want to grow (in the future), we’re going to have to do something just because that’s not enough room,” she said.
Public reaction
The sweet smell of barbecue, kettle corn and ghetto tacos wafted through downtown Tuesday evening while children and teens played games such as life-size Operation, Jenga, 9 Square in the Air and human foosball.
Julie Showers and Tammy Williams, both of Joplin, said it was their first time visiting Second Tuesday earlier this week and that they had a great time. The two friends often attend Joplin’s Third Thursday together and mentioned how impressed they were with the size of Carl Junction’s event.
“I knew there would be a couple of vendors, but I’m surprised that there is this many,” Williams said. “I think it’s wonderful. I grew up here, and so did she, and at the time, it was just an itty-bitty town. They’ve really grown.”
Rachel Deem, of Carl Junction, had heard about Second Tuesday on the chamber’s website and decided to check it out. Deem said she’s run into so many old friends, it’s like being at a big party.
“I think it’s a great thing for our community,” she said. “Everybody showed up for it. I like anything that brings us all together. We are filling the streets tonight.”
Allen Stinebrook, owner of The Popcorn Guy, was one of the many vendors set up Tuesday. Stinebrook said they attend about 30 events a year and were amazed with Carl Junction’s successful turnout.
“I’d say they knocked it out of the park,” he said. “They did a good job with planning, the mix of vendors, and the community supports it. You can have a great event, but the community has to care. It seems like they’ve invited everybody. It’s done well.”
Rick Flinn, city councilman and pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Carl Junction, said he attended all three Second Tuesday events.
“I think it’s a great thing for us to get together as a community, have some fun and grow together as family,” he said.
Butcher said they’ve begun generating ideas for next year’s Second Tuesday and aim to make it an annual tradition.
“Hopefully, the momentum will be able to pick up year after year,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.