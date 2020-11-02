Carl Junction school bus driver pleads guilty to sexual contact with girl

A former Carl Junction school bus driver pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a student in a plea agreement that could send him to prison for four years.
Dennis R. Frakes, 68, pleaded guilty to the charge in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea deal capping the sentence he might receive at no more than four years and dismissing a related count of statutory sodomy. Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson ordered the completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing for Dec. 15.
Frakes was arrested a year ago and charged with having sexual contact with a female student on two occasions within a two-year period, once in 2015 and again in 2017 when she was in high school.
The defendant was a bus driver for the Carl Junction School District at the time. But the girl was not a rider on the bus he drove, and the alleged offenses did not take place on a school bus.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, he fondled the girl inside his own vehicle during a band competition in 2015 and touched her inappropriately again in August 2017 at his home.
Frakes was employed as a bus driver for the school district from January 2012 to Oct. 25, 2019, when the allegation first surfaced and he was fired.
According to the affidavit filed in the case, the defendant admitted to investigators that he had sexual contact with the girl but claimed it happened only in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.