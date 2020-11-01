CARTHAGE, Mo. — While Jasper County residents will not have any contests for local offices to decide on Tuesday, those in Carl Junction are being asked by the City Council to authorize a sales tax increase.
Voters there will ballot on a half-cent sales tax for public safety.
About $150,000 would be generated by the tax annually, officials said, to benefit the Carl Junction Police Department. If approved, the overall sales tax rate will increase from 7.95% to 8.45%.
That money is needed to help the department keep officer wages competitive as well as for technology and equipment upgrades. The department is currently funded through the city's property taxes, but that revenue falls short of the amount needed for operations today.
“The budget is limited, and we have not seen large increases in the budget,” City Administrator Steve Lawver said in August. “(Police Chief Delmar Haase) has always done a great job of controlling his budget, but we’re at that point now where we needed some additional revenues to be able to keep up. It’s definitely going to help with keeping up salaries and equipment needs.”
Haase said that payroll and patrol cars have become more expensive, and the town has not been able to maintain a full fleet of patrol cars or complement of officers for some time.
The department is also in need of a new radio system that would be compatible with state systems. Such a system has a price tag of more than $100,000, Haase said.
“In the future, we’ll be buying a new radio system that we hope to go to the statewide radio system, which will enable us to talk to anyone in the state during emergencies or mutual aid," Haase said. "All of this will allow us to serve the people of the city a lot better than what we’re able to do right now."
Voters in June approved a fire protection district tax but rejected a use tax for a third time. This is the first time since the early 2000s that the city is asking for an increase in the sales tax, Lawver said.
Unopposed candidates
The following candidates, all Republicans, for Jasper County offices are unopposed on Tuesday's general election ballot and are virtually assured of election.
COUNTY COMMISSION: Eastern District, Tom Flanigan; Western District, Darieus Adams.
SHERIFF: Randee Kaiser.
ASSESSOR: Lisa Perry.
TREASURER: Denise Rohr.
PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR: Angie Casavecchia.
CORONER: Rob Chappel.
