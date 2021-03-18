CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction High School senior is leading the charge for a more sustainable future with a project aimed at curbing students' carbon footprint by using electricity to power vehicles.
Nicolas Neal, 17, lab assistant for the high school’s science department, partnered with Liberty, a Joplin-based utility, to install two electric vehicle charging stations on campus in the student parking lot near Bulldog Stadium.
“I chose to focus on this because, if we can raise awareness out here for curbing vehicle emissions and show the importance, I believe this impact will rub off on the surrounding area, and that’s what we’re really hoping to do,” Neal said. “It’s really all about preservation and setting Carl Junction up as a school district that supports the environment.”
Electric vehicles have been associated with many environmental benefits such as fewer greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere and no tailpipe emissions that contribute to air pollution.
More than 1.2 million electric vehicles are in use today in the United States, and that number is expected to grow to 18.7 million by the end of the decade, according to Liberty. However, electric vehicle charger availability, particularly publicly available chargers, have been one of the main reasons electric vehicle adoption is not more widespread.
Liberty is partnering with other Midwest utilities to build more charging stations and other infrastructure for electric vehicles.
“This is just a start,” said Robin McAlester, senior manager of innovation and sustainability for Liberty. “There’s going to be charging infrastructure to support the transformation of gas-powered vehicles to electric.”
Carl Junction is the first school district in the area to offer the charging stations, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday to celebrate the milestone. The electric plug-ins are compatible with any electric vehicle sold in the United States. The stations are free for student use and can charge up to four cars at once.
Most new fully electric vehicles can drive anywhere from 50 to 330 miles on a single charge, which takes two to four hours to complete.
“I’m so proud of his commitment to sustainable energy and to his perseverance with this project,” said Theresa Wilson, Carl Junction High School principal.
Neal said he conducted his own research and partnered with Liberty to make the vision a reality. The Joplin-based utility company covered installation costs and also donated $500 for the project.
Although Neal will be graduating soon, his project will benefit students for years to come.
“My parents have been involved in historic restoration and sustainability efforts, so I saw an opportunity here to not only leave a lasting impact but also use it as an opportunity to educate our students on the importance of preserving the environment,” Neal said.
Dione Friel, high school science teacher, said the installation of the station is a step toward a greener school and will give students the opportunity to learn about alternative energy sources.
“There’s several different (grade) levels that learn about sustainability and energy, so hopefully they can bring them out here (to the station).” Friel said. “There’s some curriculum material that goes along with this and shows how it works. Being able to do that as a district, I think is really important. We’re hoping this opens doors for electric vehicles like buses where we can make a bigger impact.”
Neal said Liberty was instrumental and that project wouldn’t have been possible without the company. Liberty has public charging stations at the Joplin Public Library, Wildcat Glades Conservation Center and Missouri Southern State University.
McAlester said it was encouraging to see the upcoming generation have a concern for the environment.
“Putting the charging stations out here and working with the student really exemplifies us wanting to be involved in sustainability projects,” she said. “This gives us the opportunity to partner with our school districts on a completely new level. The data that we’re able to get from the charging stations like usage, greenhouse gas emissions and reductions, all of that can be provided to the school to integrate into their classrooms to teach about sustainability.”
